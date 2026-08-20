Gibraltar Enacts Prediction Market Fees And Duties Regulations 2026

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Overview and Purpose

The Minister with responsibility for gambling has made the Prediction Market (Fees and Duties) Regulations 2026 (LN.2026/316). Enacted pursuant to the enabling powers under sections 155 and 175 of the Gambling Act 2025, this subsidiary legislation establishes the fiscal and licensing fee framework for prediction market operators in Gibraltar, aligning with the jurisdiction’s updated regulatory standards for the gambling sector.

Authorisation Fees

Regulation 3 prescribes the specific administrative fees required to obtain and maintain a prediction market authorisation. Operators must pay an initial application fee of £30,000. To maintain the authorisation, an annual fee of £100,000 is payable to the regulatory authority.

General Prediction Market Duty

In addition to the flat authorisation fees, the regulations introduce a transactional levy. A “General prediction market duty” is established at a rate of 0.15% of the commission charged by the operator. The regulations specify that no exemptions are applicable to this duty.

Commencement

The Prediction Market (Fees and Duties) Regulations 2026 came into operation on their date of publication, 13 August 2026.

Click here to see the full subsidiary legislation: Prediction Market (Fees And Duties) Regulations 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.