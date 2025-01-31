Gibraltar's 25-Year Environmental Plan

His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar ('HMGoG') has recently released a 25-Year Environmental Plan ("the Plan") setting out its ambitious goals and initiatives in creating a greener, more sustainable, and low-carbon Gibraltar. In doing so, HMGoG intends to focus on global environmental themes. More particularly, the goals, as set out within the Plan, focus on establishing robust environmental governance, preserving Gibraltar's natural resources, and transitioning to a resource-efficient, low-carbon economy. They aim to protect citizens from environmental risks, promote sustainability, and align economic growth with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Climate Emergency.

HMGoG emphasises their key priorities to include, securing investment for climate initiatives, the participation in mutually beneficial international initiatives and the creation of a green and efficient transport network. The aim being to tackle the challenges presently posed by climate change through adaptation strategies to ensure long-term resilience for Gibraltar, whilst providing for economic competitiveness.

The creators of the Plan acknowledge its own high ambition, and consequently, have formulated an implementation scheme. The Plan will be continuously consulted on and reviewed in Parliament to be adequately updated, when necessary, with metrics developed to measure such progress. Such consultations will be supported and informed by research carried out by Non-Governmental Organisations, the University of Gibraltar and other unnamed universities.

A standout pledge is that of carbon neutrality by 2030 and reducing emissions by 50% by 2035, aiming to limit global warming and reduce climate risks. As part of the Plan, several Bills and amendments were heard in Parliament at the end of last year, including:

a. littering officers being set to have powers to issue civil penalties to anyone littering from a car;

b. in the event of an individual littering within the Nature Reserve, it will be considered an aggravating factor, with the managers of businesses also being held liable for littering or fly-tipping; and

c. an amendment to the Traffic Act that stipulates if you hit a cat or fox with your car, you must provide your name and address if asked. Previously, this only applied to dogs and monkeys.

Whilst ambitious in nature, the Plan gives focus to Gibraltar's environmental aspirations for future generations to come. This Week HMGoG has encouraged the public to provide feedback on the Environment Department's the Plan. A proactive approach in implementing strategies to combat the wider issue of climate change is a welcomed initiative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.