Court Of Appeal, December 17, 2025, Procedural Order Re. Application Of Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_926/2025, UPC_CoA_927/2025

1. Key takeaways

Exception to the rule of no suspensive effect for appeals against first-instance orders granting access to files

Grounds for ordering suspensive effect under Art. 74(1) UPCA may exist where the Court of First Instance has granted an application for access to pleadings and evidence pursuant to Rule 262.1(b) RoP, and it is likely that this order will become enforceable before the Court of Appeal has ruled on the defendant's appeal. The Court of Appeal thus continues its jurisprudence from Ocado v. Autostore (UPC_CoA, 6 November 2023 – UPC_CoA_407/2023_App_584588/2023) and, although not explicitly stated, clarifies that granting suspensive effect should be the general rule for appeals against first-instance orders that grant access to files. (order, para 9 et seqq.)

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_0000926/2025

UPC_CoA_0000927/2025

4. Type of proceedings

File inspection

5. Parties

Appellant:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Shenzhen, P.R. China

Respondents:

TP-Link Systems Inc., CA, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

TP-Link Deutschland GmbH, Düsseldorf, Deutschland

TP-Link Enterprises France SARL, Vélizy-Villacoublay, Frankreich

TP-LINK Enterprises Netherlands B.V., ME Nieuwegein, Die Niederlande

TP-Link Italia S.R.L., Cernusco sul Naviglio MI, Italien

TP-LINK Enterprises Nordic AB, Solna, Schweden

Lianzhou International Co., Ltd., Shenzhen, P.R. China

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 678 321

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 74(1) UPCA, Rule 262.1 lit b RoP, Rule 223.2 RoP

self

CoA_926_2025_CoA_927_2025 Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.