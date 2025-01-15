CoA, December 23, 2024, Oder Concerning An Application For A Discretionary Review (Rule 220.3 RoP)

1. Key takeaways
Unconditional right to limit claims for damages (R. 263.3 RoP)
- An unconditional application to reduce the amount of damages claimed shall be considered as an unconditional application under Rule 263.3 RoP.
- Leave to limit a claim in an action unconditionally shall always be granted.
Procedure for determining the value of the action (R. 22, 104, and 370.6 RoP)
- The judge-rapporteur is responsible for determining the value of the action during the interim procedure.
- This determination must reflect the objective interest pursued by the filing party at the time of filing the action.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_826/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Request for discretionary review pursuant to Rule 220.3 RoP
5. Parties
- Applicant and Defendant in the main proceedings: Microsoft Corporation
- Respondent and Claimant in the main proceedings: Suinno Mobile & AI Technologies Licensing Oy
6. Patent
EP 2 671 173
7. Jurisdictions
Unified Patent Court
8. Body of legislation / Rules
- Rule 263.3 RoP
- Rule 220.3 RoP
- Rules 22, 104, and 370.6 RoP
