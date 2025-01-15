ARTICLE
15 January 2025

CoA, December 23, 2024, Oder Concerning An Application For A Discretionary Review (Rule 220.3 RoP)

An unconditional application to reduce the amount of damages claimed shall be considered as an unconditional application under Rule 263.3 RoP.
Germany Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Markus Morgenroth and Jan Bösing
1. Key takeaways

Unconditional right to limit claims for damages (R. 263.3 RoP)

  • An unconditional application to reduce the amount of damages claimed shall be considered as an unconditional application under Rule 263.3 RoP.
  • Leave to limit a claim in an action unconditionally shall always be granted.

Procedure for determining the value of the action (R. 22, 104, and 370.6 RoP)

  • The judge-rapporteur is responsible for determining the value of the action during the interim procedure.
  • This determination must reflect the objective interest pursued by the filing party at the time of filing the action.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_826/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Request for discretionary review pursuant to Rule 220.3 RoP

5. Parties

  • Applicant and Defendant in the main proceedings: Microsoft Corporation
  • Respondent and Claimant in the main proceedings: Suinno Mobile & AI Technologies Licensing Oy

6. Patent

EP 2 671 173

7. Jurisdictions

Unified Patent Court

8. Body of legislation / Rules

  • Rule 263.3 RoP
  • Rule 220.3 RoP
  • Rules 22, 104, and 370.6 RoP

