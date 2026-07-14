LD Düsseldorf, July 2, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_1536/2026

Deadline for the applicant to commence proceedings on the merits after disclosure of the expert’s description

According to R. 198.1 RoP the applicant has to commence proceedings on the merits within 31 calendar days or 20 working days, whichever is the longer, from the date the order allowing discloure of the expert’s description to the applicant has been entered into the CMS. Otherwise, the order to preserve evidence and inspection is revoked upon respondent’s request. This mechanism ensures that preliminary evidence measures remain inherently tied to proceedings on the merits and do not stand independently.