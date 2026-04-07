ARTICLE
7 April 2026

LD Hamburg, March 31, 2026, Alignment Of Deadlines, UPC_CFI_360/2026

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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A minor deviation in deadlines for multiple defendants makes a request to align them reasonable for procedural efficiency, as per the court’s discretion under R. 9.3(a) RoP.
Germany Intellectual Property
Marius Fischer and Lisa Fleidl
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1 Key takeaways

A minor deviation in deadlines for multiple defendants makes a request to align them reasonable for procedural efficiency, as per the court’s discretion under R. 9.3(a) RoP.

Given that the current deadlines would deviate by only 20 days, the defendants’ request for alignment of the time limit for filing the Statement of Defence is reasonable.

While a claimant is not obliged to proactively arrange payment for service in the U.S., it bears the risk of deviating service dates if it waited to arrange payment for service in the U.S. in due course after the request of the sub-registry.

2 Division

Local Division Hamburg

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_360/2026

4 Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5 Parties

INFOBLOX INC., INFOBLOX GERMANY GMBH, NOMIOS GERMANY GMBH

Nixu FL IP Protection LLC

6 Patent(s)

EP 2 005 696

7 Body of legislation / Rules

R. 9.3 (a) RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Marius Fischer
Photo of Lisa Fleidl
Lisa Fleidl
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