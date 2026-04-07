LD Hamburg, March 31, 2026, Alignment Of Deadlines, UPC_CFI_360/2026

- within Transport topic(s)
- in European Union
1 Key takeaways
A minor deviation in deadlines for multiple defendants makes a request to align them reasonable for procedural efficiency, as per the court’s discretion under R. 9.3(a) RoP.
Given that the current deadlines would deviate by only 20 days, the defendants’ request for alignment of the time limit for filing the Statement of Defence is reasonable.
While a claimant is not obliged to proactively arrange payment for service in the U.S., it bears the risk of deviating service dates if it waited to arrange payment for service in the U.S. in due course after the request of the sub-registry.
2 Division
Local Division Hamburg
3 UPC number
UPC_CFI_360/2026
4 Type of proceedings
Infringement Action
5 Parties
INFOBLOX INC., INFOBLOX GERMANY GMBH, NOMIOS GERMANY GMBH
Nixu FL IP Protection LLC
6 Patent(s)
EP 2 005 696
7 Body of legislation / Rules
R. 9.3 (a) RoP
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