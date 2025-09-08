LD Munich, August 19, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_319/2025

When service was completed for two defendants but not for two others, the court found it unreasonable to delay the action and ordered...

1. Key takeaways

The court may separate proceedings against multiple defendants on its own initiative to ensure procedural efficiency, especially when service is delayed on some defendants (Rule 303.2 RoP)

When service was completed for two defendants but not for two others, the court found it unreasonable to delay the action and ordered a separation to avoid stalling proceedings. The court ordered the separation before the first statement of defence was due to facilitate the proceedings and decided not to charge additional fees for the new action.

The separated action is deemed pending from the original filing date, and the statement of claim is deemed served on the original service date

The claimant was ordered to re-file the statement of claim in a new workflow, and the served defendants' representatives were ordered to register immediately in the new case.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_319/2025, ACT_16389/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action (Procedural Order on case separation)

5. Parties

Claimant: Solvay Specialty Polymers Italy S.p.A.

Defendants: 1. Zhejiang Fluorine Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., 2 Hubei Fluorine New Materials Co., Ltd., 3. Shenzhen Benia New Material Technology Co., Ltd., 4. Shanghai Youcheng International Trade Co., Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2147029

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 303.2 RoP

