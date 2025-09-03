LD Mannheim, August 27, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_521/2024

1. Key takeaways
Rejection of submission
The court may, at its discretion, disregard not only unsolicited written submissions in addition to the regular written pleadings provided for in the RoP, but also the content of regular written pleadings that goes beyond the admissible content provided for in the RoP. This applies not only to new arguments or facts, but, for example in the context of a rejoinder, also to any submission that goes beyond the matters raised in the reply.
2. Division
Local Division Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_521/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Patent infringement action
5. Parties
Decathlon vs. OWIM GmbH & Co. KG, Lidl Digital Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Lidl Belgium GmbH & Co. KG, Kaufland Marketplace GmbH, Lidl Italia S.r.l.
6. Patent(s)
EP 1 697 604
7. Jurisdictions
Mannheim
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 9.2 RoP and R. 36 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.