3 September 2025

LD Mannheim, August 27, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_521/2024

The court may, at its discretion, disregard not only unsolicited written submissions in addition to the regular written pleadings provided for in the RoP...
Germany Intellectual Property
Lisa Fleidl
1. Key takeaways

Rejection of submission

The court may, at its discretion, disregard not only unsolicited written submissions in addition to the regular written pleadings provided for in the RoP, but also the content of regular written pleadings that goes beyond the admissible content provided for in the RoP. This applies not only to new arguments or facts, but, for example in the context of a rejoinder, also to any submission that goes beyond the matters raised in the reply.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_521/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Patent infringement action

5. Parties

Decathlon vs. OWIM GmbH & Co. KG, Lidl Digital Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Lidl Belgium GmbH & Co. KG, Kaufland Marketplace GmbH, Lidl Italia S.r.l.

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 697 604

7. Jurisdictions

Mannheim

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 9.2 RoP and R. 36 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Lisa Fleidl
