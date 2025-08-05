ARTICLE
5 August 2025

LD Düsseldorf July 30, 2025 Decision On Merits, UPC_CFI_26/2024

The Court can reject a new line of arguments pursuant to R. 9.2 RoP in a case where the issue has been raised from the outset and the new argument is based on completely different passages...
Germany Intellectual Property
1 Key takeaways

Late filed argument based on known document

The Court can reject a new line of arguments pursuant to R. 9.2 RoP in a case where the issue has been raised from the outset and the new argument is based on completely different passages of a lengthy document. Neither the Court nor the other party may be forced to deal with it from scratch. This undermines the concept of the front-loaded procedure established by the Rules of Procedure.

2 Division

LD Düsseldorf

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_26/2024

4 Type of proceedings

Infringement action / counterclaim for revocation

5 Parties

Claimant:

Headwater Research LLC

Defendants:

Samsung Electronics GmbH

Samsung Electronics France, S.A.S.

Samsung Electronics Benelux B.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6 Patent(s)

EP 3 110 069 B1

7 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9.2 RoP

