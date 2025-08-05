LD Düsseldorf July 30, 2025 Decision On Merits, UPC_CFI_26/2024

1 Key takeaways
Late filed argument based on known document
The Court can reject a new line of arguments pursuant to R. 9.2 RoP in a case where the issue has been raised from the outset and the new argument is based on completely different passages of a lengthy document. Neither the Court nor the other party may be forced to deal with it from scratch. This undermines the concept of the front-loaded procedure established by the Rules of Procedure.
2 Division
LD Düsseldorf
3 UPC number
UPC_CFI_26/2024
4 Type of proceedings
Infringement action / counterclaim for revocation
5 Parties
Claimant:
Headwater Research LLC
Defendants:
Samsung Electronics GmbH
Samsung Electronics France, S.A.S.
Samsung Electronics Benelux B.V.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6 Patent(s)
EP 3 110 069 B1
7 Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 9.2 RoP
