LD Munich, October 2, Procedural Order On Security For Costs UPC_CFI_54/2024

1. Key takeaways

US-based NPE has to provide security

The Claimant is a non-practicing entity with no operational business. Its business model appears to be based solely on revenues expected from patent litigation. The Claimant owns no other assets other than the patents used in multiple worldwide litigations and it has failed to substantially challenge these reasons and facts.

The only argument provided by the Claimant was a list of patents validated in Europe. However, no information on the value of these patents was provided.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_542024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Headwater Research LLC

Defendants:

Samsung Electronics GmbH

Samsung Electronics France S.A.S

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 391 947

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 158 RoP

2024.10-02 LD-Munich_UPC_CFI_54-2024

Download

