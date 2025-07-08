Court Of Appeal, July 3, 2025, Order Re. Appeal Against Cost Decision, UPC_CoA_153/2025

The cost decision after the withdrawal of an action (or a request for provisional measures) is made in accordance with the general regulations in Rules 150 et seqq. RoP.

1. Key takeaways

According to Rule 265.2(c) RoP, the Court shall "issue a cost decision in accordance with Part 1, Chapter 5" in case a withdrawal is permitted. This means that the general regulations in this Chapter apply and separate cost reimbursement proceedings may be initiated (and not that the decision permitting the withdrawal already has to include a final cost decision).

In case of an appeal against a cost decision, legal review is limited to a marginal review.

Legal review is limited to the questions, whether the cost decision gives the successful party more than would be acceptable and appropriate, or whether it deviates in other ways from the principles of Art. 69(1) UPCA, as stipulated in Rules 150 et seqq. RoP.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_153/2025

APL_8639/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against a cost decision after the withdrawal of a request for provisional measures

5. Parties

APPELLANT:

Tiroler Rohre GmbH (Hall, Austria)

DEFENDANTS:

SSAB Swedish Steel GmbH (Düsseldorf, Germany) SSAB Europe Oy (Hämeenlinna, Finland)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 839 083

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rules 150 et seqq. RoP, Rule 265.2(c) RoP, Art. 69(1) (c) UPCA

