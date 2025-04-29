ARTICLE
29 April 2025

LD Duesseldorf, April 22, 2025, Order In Cost Proceedings, UPC_CFI_16/2024, UPC_CFI_626/2024, UPC_CFI_115/2025, UPC_CFI_116/2025

Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Costs calculated based on the German Lawyer's Fees Act (RVG) are recoverable

The German Lawyers' Fees Act stipulates statutory minimum fees for proceedings conducted before the German courts. It can be assumed that the fees calculated in accordance with this Act are generally necessary and reasonable and therefore also recoverable before the UPC.

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_16/2024, UPC_CFI_626/2024, UPC_CFI_115/2025, UPC_CFI_116/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Cost proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Ortovox Sportartikel GmbH

Defendants: Mammut Sports Group AG, Mammut Sports Group GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 466 498 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 151 RoP, Rule 152 RoP, Art. 69 UPCA

