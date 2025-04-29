LD Duesseldorf, April 22, 2025, Order In Cost Proceedings, UPC_CFI_16/2024, UPC_CFI_626/2024, UPC_CFI_115/2025, UPC_CFI_116/2025

1. Key takeaways

Costs calculated based on the German Lawyer's Fees Act (RVG) are recoverable

The German Lawyers' Fees Act stipulates statutory minimum fees for proceedings conducted before the German courts. It can be assumed that the fees calculated in accordance with this Act are generally necessary and reasonable and therefore also recoverable before the UPC.

2. Division

LD Duesseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_16/2024, UPC_CFI_626/2024, UPC_CFI_115/2025, UPC_CFI_116/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Cost proceedings

5. Parties

Claimant: Ortovox Sportartikel GmbH

Defendants: Mammut Sports Group AG, Mammut Sports Group GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 466 498 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 151 RoP, Rule 152 RoP, Art. 69 UPCA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.