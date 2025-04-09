LD Munich, April 2, 2025, Procedural Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_18/2025

The Court found that listing member states in the withdrawal solely in the context of identifying the proprietor was sufficient.

1. Key takeaways

Opt-out withdrawals must clearly identify the patent but don't require listing every state where it's valid

Sufficient infringement allegations must clearly explain the contested embodiment and acts, establishing jurisdiction (Rule 13.1 RoP)

The Court found that the claimant's statement of claim met this requirement, clearly explaining the contested embodiment and alleged infringing acts. The undisputed occurrence of the allegedly infringing acts in Germany established the Munich local division's competence.

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_18/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action/Preliminary objection

5. Parties

Claimant: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Defendants: Ascendis Pharma A/S and Ascendis Pharma Growth Disorders A/S

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 175 863

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 13.1 RoP, Rule 19 RoP, Art. 97 (1) EPC

