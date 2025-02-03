LD Mannheim, January 22, 2025, Procedural Order In Infringement Action, UPC_CFI_365/2023

Key takeaways
Document submission one week before the hearing
The hearing dates are confirmed for three consecutive days, i.e., February 11-13, 2025.
The Court provides remarks in preparation for the hearing and requests the upload of documents or sketches by February 4, 2025. The documents or sketches are those, which the parties may wish to refer to at the oral hearing for the purpose of explanation, but which have not yet been submitted to the file.
The Court suggests limiting such documents to excerpts of documents which had already been submitted without altering their content (eg snap shots of drawings or pictures already contained in the written submissions without further comments or graphic highlighting).
Estimate of costs
The Court requests to submit provisional cost estimates for the dispute by February 4, 2025, in compliance with Rule 104(k) RoP.
Division
Local Division Mannheim
UPC number
UPC_CFI_365/2023
Type of proceedings
Procedural order in patent infringement action
Parties
Claimant: FUJIFILM Corporation
Defendants: Kodak GmbH, Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH, Kodak Holding GmbH
Patent(s)
EP 3 511 174
Body of legislation / Rules
Article 67 UPCA, Rule 104(k) RoP, Rule 114 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.