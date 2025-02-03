LD Mannheim, January 22, 2025, Procedural Order In Infringement Action, UPC_CFI_365/2023

Key takeaways

Document submission one week before the hearing

The hearing dates are confirmed for three consecutive days, i.e., February 11-13, 2025.

The Court provides remarks in preparation for the hearing and requests the upload of documents or sketches by February 4, 2025. The documents or sketches are those, which the parties may wish to refer to at the oral hearing for the purpose of explanation, but which have not yet been submitted to the file.

The Court suggests limiting such documents to excerpts of documents which had already been submitted without altering their content (eg snap shots of drawings or pictures already contained in the written submissions without further comments or graphic highlighting).

Estimate of costs

The Court requests to submit provisional cost estimates for the dispute by February 4, 2025, in compliance with Rule 104(k) RoP.

Division

Local Division Mannheim

UPC number

UPC_CFI_365/2023

Type of proceedings

Procedural order in patent infringement action

Parties

Claimant: FUJIFILM Corporation

Defendants: Kodak GmbH, Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH, Kodak Holding GmbH

Patent(s)

EP 3 511 174

Body of legislation / Rules

Article 67 UPCA, Rule 104(k) RoP, Rule 114 RoP

6D110DDEA197D6D13EDD56227AED5832_en