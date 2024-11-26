LD Düsseldorf, November 20, 2024, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_347/2024 And UPC_CFI_368/2024

1. Key takeaways

"Obvious slips" within the meaning of R. 353 RoP, which allow the Court to rectify a decision or order, are all incorrect or incomplete statements of what the Court actually intended in the order or decision. In other words, the declaration of the Court's intention in the decision or order must deviate from the intention that existed when the decision was made (cf. UPC_CFI_177/2023, Order dated 30 June 2023, myStromer/Revolt Zycling).

Content 1

2. Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_347/2024 and UPC_CFI_368/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

5. Parties

Applicant: Valeo Electrification

Defendants: 1. Magna PT B.V. & Co. KG, 2. Magna PT s.r.o., 3. Magna International France, SARL

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 320 602 and EP 3 320 604

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 353 RoP

UPC_CFI_347-2024_LD Düsseldorf_2024-11-20 Download

UPC_CFI_368-2024_LD Düsseldorf_2024-11-20 Download

