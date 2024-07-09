German CERTANIA Acquires Danish Regulatory Consultancy Mediator ApS

Mediator, a leading provider of regulatory advisory services for the chemical and hazardous substances sectors, has joined the CERTANIA group, a growing force in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services. We have assisted CERTANIA throughout the process.

This strategic partnership strengthens both companies. Mediator gains access to CERTANIA's resources and global reach, allowing them to expand their services internationally and further support clients in navigating the complexities of regulatory compliance. CERTANIA, in turn, bolsters its regulatory services offerings in the cosmetics, chemical, food, and environmental segments.

Mediator's expertise in regulatory compliance aligns perfectly with CERTANIA's focus on regulatory, sustainable, food, and environmental services. The partnership allows CERTANIA to offer more comprehensive solutions to its clients in these sectors.

About Mediator

Danish consultancy Mediator helps companies in cosmetics, chemicals, and environment navigate regulatory complexities for chemicals and hazardous substances. They offer subscription services to stay updated and ensure compliance for successful product launches.

About CERTANIA

Under the umbrella of CERTANIA Holding GmbH, a new global market player is created in the field of Testing, Inspection & Certification as well as scientific, laboratory and compliance services. This group offers medium-sized partners a sustainable home for their life's work. CERTANIA enables entrepreneurs and owners to further develop their companies with like-minded people, while continuing to preserve their entrepreneurial roots, corporate culture, brand, and values. For more information, visit certania.com

