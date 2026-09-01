Court Of Appeal, August 21, 2026, Order On The Admissibility Of The Appeal, UPC-COA-0894/2025

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1. Key takeaways

Logging into the CMS via secure two-factor authentication is insufficient to make effective submissions: under Rule 4.1 RoP all pleadings must be signed with a certified electronic signature

The Court of Appeal confirmed that secure authentication to log into the CMS only verifies the user’s identity for system access. It does not replace the mandatory requirement (see Rule 4.1 RoP) for the appellant’s representative to sign the pleading itself to ensure authenticity (see already CoA, decision of May 22, 2026, SharkNinja v. SEB, CoA_61/2026).

An unsigned statement of appeal cannot be admitted as a validly filed appeal under Rule 224 RoP

The appellant’s representative only submitted an unsigned statement of appeal within the preclusive two-month deadline under Rule 224.1(a) RoP [1.1] and Article 73(1) UPCA, which led the Court of Appeal to dismiss the appeal as inadmissible. The defect of the unsigned statement of appeal could not be healed by filing a signed statement of appeal after the two-months deadline.

Subsequent procedural steps or orders by the Court of Appeal (such as: conclusion of formal checks and scheduling the oral hearing) do not create legitimate expectations or cure the defect if the preclusive appeal period has already elapsed.

Alleged technical difficulties within the CMS do not excuse the lack of a signature of the document, as electronic signing occurs outside the CMS and the appellant failed to substantiate any actual barriers.

The signature requirement under Rule 4.1 RoP is not part of the Registry’s formal examination under Rule 229 RoP

The Registry’s formal check is strictly limited to specific rules (for the appeal: Rule 229 RoP). Ensuring compliance with the signature requirement remains the sole and exclusive responsibility of the appellant’s representative.

An application for reinstatement under Rule 320 RoP is inadmissible if filed after the absolute six-month longstop deadline

The appellant’s representative explicitly declined to apply for reinstatement when prompted by the rapporteur, and only requested it orally at the hearing after the six-month longstop period had expired. The Court of Appeal held the request for reinstatement to be inadmissible due to it being filed after the longstop deadline.

2. Division

Court of Appeal (Luxembourg)

3. UPC number

UPC-COA-0894/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings (concerning admissibility of an appeal)

5. Parties

Appellant (Defendant in first instance): Windhager Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.

vs.

Respondent (Plaintiff in first instance): bellissa HAAS GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 223 589

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 4.1 RoP

Rule 9.4 RoP

Rule 224 RoP

Rule 229 RoP

Rule 320 RoP

Art. 73(1) UPCA

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.