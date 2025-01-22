Germany And Finland: Sanctions Investigations Re Seized "Shadow Fleet" Vessels

It is being reported that the Panama-flagged vessel, the Eventin which has been seized and detained by Germany after it lost power on 10 January, is currently the subject of a sanctions investigation by the General Customs Inspection Office.

The investigation relates to the cargo of 100,000 tons of oil on board.

In a similar story, it is being reported that the Finnish authorities have concluded an investigation into possible sanctions breaches in relation to the Eagle S, the vessel suspected of being involved in disruption to undersea cables.

The Finnish authorities investigated the cargo of unleaded petrol and diesel on board, but determined that as the vessel only entered Finland's territorial waters at the request of the Finnish authorities it cannot be said to have intentionally violated the prohibitions on the import of Russian oil products.

