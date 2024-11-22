Prosecution Of Two Individuals For Attempted Exports Of Luxury Goods

The Stuttgart Customs Investigation Office has commenced criminal proceedings against two women aged 64 and 25 for suspected attempts to export luxury goods to Russia.

The Stuttgart Customs Investigation Office has commenced criminal proceedings against two women aged 64 and 25 for suspected attempts to export luxury goods to Russia.

The women were stopped at Stuttgart Airport on their way to Russia and had €114,000 worth of luxury goods in their luggage.

Further investigation revealed that the two had sipped 7 consignments of goods to Russia, and one of those was stopped with a further €12,000 worth of luxury goods.

The goods have been seized and the women were required to agree to a bond of €105,000 before being allowed to continue their travel.

