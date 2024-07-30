ARTICLE
30 July 2024

Datenschutz – Compliance- Und Vertrauensvoraussetzung Für Das Metaverse

The metaverse continues to evolve and gain ground. In this context, the question naturally arises as to how personal data can be protected.
The metaverse continues to evolve and gain ground. In this context, the question naturally arises as to how personal data can be protected. What happens, for example, if data about the spatial environment or other people is collected through virtual reality headsets? And how can the multilateral relationships of individual players in the metaverse be handled in terms of data protection law? Which data protection legislation applies in a virtual world that transcends national boundaries? CMS partner Christian Runte and Senior Associate Dr Alexander Schmid look at these and many other interesting data protection issues relating to the metaverse in our new podcast.

