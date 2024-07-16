ESG Study: Companies & ESG - Transformation Or Just Reporting?

As part of the Green Deal, the European Union has decided to propel the sustainable transformation of its Member States forward...

As part of the Green Deal, the European Union has decided to propel the sustainable transformation of its Member States forward and to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. The aim of the EU‘s sustainable finance framework is to channel private investment into transitioning the bloc‘s economy to a resource-efficient and climate-resilient one.

Our latest study ‘Companies & ESG - Transformation or just reporting?', which we published jointly with Deutsches Aktieninstitut, provides an insight into the challenges faced by listed companies when implementing the new requirements. It builds on our previous joint study ‘Companies in the Transformation Process' and looks at the implementation and evaluation of regulation in addition to questions on fundamental attitudes, motivation and the transformation process.

