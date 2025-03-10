Less Red Tape, More Opportunity: BEG IV And Its Effect On Employers

In Germany, approximately 107 new employment contracts are signed every 12 minutes.* That sounds impressive! Even more astonishing is the bureaucratic effort required for each new hire. While we can pay at the grocery store with smartwatches and easily open a bank account from home, employment contracts, parental leave applications, and promotion requests still need to be printed, signed by hand (wet ink), and mailed...

We love to be ahead of the game and think entrepreneurially, not in paragraphs. Our focus is on the solution, not the timesheet. For this, we think and act unconventionally, venturing beyond the obvious and the expected. We are more than just lawyers, we see ourselves as employment law business consultants. That’s what makes the difference. This has earned us the trust of both German SMEs and international corporations - creatively, courageously and in teamwork with our clients.

In Germany, approximately 107 new employment contracts are signed every 12 minutes.* That sounds impressive! Even more astonishing is the bureaucratic effort required for each new hire. While we can pay at the grocery store with smartwatches and easily open a bank account from home, employment contracts, parental leave applications, and promotion requests still need to be printed, signed by hand (wet ink), and mailed. This outdated process is driven by legal requirements. That's where the Bureaucracy Relief Act IV (BEG IV) comes into play, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, with the goal of simplifying these processes. Let's explore which processes can be digitized in the future and which will still need an original signature, while also addressing your most frequently asked questions.

Digital employment contract

Hey Littler, we're an emerging startup looking to hire a new employee on a permanent basis who is currently overseas. Do we really need to print out the employment contract and mail it?

No, it will be digital in the future.

Current legal situation

The employment contract can be agreed upon via email or verbally. However, the employer is required to document the key terms of the contract in writing and provide it to the employee in paper form, as mandated by the Proof of Substantial Conditions Applicable to the Employment Relationship Act (Nachweisgesetz).

From 2025

Employment contracts can be created digitally and sent via email. The employer just needs to request confirmation of receipt. A separate written notice of the main contract terms is no longer necessary. However, employees can still ask for written proof of the essential terms and conditions of employment.

Exception

Certain sectors involving off-the-books work, as specified in Section 2a (1) of the Illegal Employment Act (Gesetz zur Bekämpfung der Schwarzarbeit und illegalen Beschäftigung), such as construction and hospitality, still require written contracts.

Fixed-term contracts in accordance with Section 14 TzBfG still require the written form

Hey Littler, we're a nationwide retail company looking to hire a maternity leave replacement for one year at one of our stores. Will this be possible to handle digitally in the future?

No, in order for fixed-term employment contracts to be valid, they will still need to be signed in writing in the future.

Current legal situation

Fixed-term contracts under Section 14 of the Part-Time and Fixed-Term Employment Act (Teilzeit- und Befristungsgesetz) are only valid if they are in writing or accompanied by a qualified electronic signature. Failing to comply with this requirement results in the fixed term being invalid, leading to an open-ended employment relationship.

From 2025

Despite the simplifications introduced by BEG IV, the written form required under Section 14 (4) of the Part-Time and Fixed-Term Employment Act will still apply to all fixed-term employment contracts under Section 14, whether they are based on a specific reason or not, such as for maternity leave replacements.

Limitation on standard retirement age now in written form

Hey Littler, we're a medium-sized company, and our employment contracts include an age limit provision. Does this count as a time limit, meaning we won't be able to finalize the contract digitally in the future?

Starting in 2025, a text agreement will be explicitly sufficient for the age limit provision.

Current legal situation

The age limit provision is regarded as a time limit. The employer must document this time limit in a hard copy with a wet ink signature or use a qualified electronic signature, which has often been cumbersome.

From 2025

Any written form will suffice; a hard copy is not required, allowing the employment contract to be completed digitally.

Employment letter of reference in electronic form

Hey Littler, an employee is moving abroad and would like a letter of reference by e-mail. Is that possible?

Yes, with the employee's consent and a qualified signature.

Current legal situation

According to Section 109 of the German Trade Regulation Act (Gewerbeordnung), a letter of reference (Zeugnis) must be issued in writing.

From 2025

Employers can issue employment references electronically with the employee's consent, but they must include a qualified electronic signature. A scan with a scanned signature is not sufficient. However, references are often issued retroactively, and to avoid disadvantages from the visible date of issue, a printed reference is still more practical in many cases.

Assertion of parental leave

Hey Littler, an employee is planning to take parental leave in the upcoming months. Will it be possible to submit the request via email in the future?

Yes, it works and simplifies HR processes.Yes, with the employee's consent and a qualified signature.

Current legal situation

Applications must be submitted in writing; requests made via email are not legally valid. If an employee is absent after submitting a request for parental leave solely through digital means, this could be treated as an unexcused absence, meaning they may not be entitled to the special protection against dismissal under Section 18 of the Parental Leave Benefit Act (Bundeselterngeld- und Elternzeitgesetz). Additionally, requests for part-time work during parental leave must also be made in writing.

From 2025

Starting in 2025, employees will be able to assert their rights to parental leave and part-time work during parental leave in text form, such as through email. Employers should ensure that these applications are processed promptly by HR to avoid any legal repercussions. Additionally, employers will be able to reject part-time requests during parental leave in text form, eliminating the need for the previously required written form.

Avoiding Fragmented Work Processes

Hey Littler, we hire many new employees every month, both temporary and permanent. Will it be possible to finalize all employment contracts digitally in the future, or should we keep our current processes in place?

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer to this question.

Since fixed-term employment contracts still need to be signed in writing (wet ink), it may be wise to maintain existing processes to ensure consistent and legally compliant HR administration. Employers should also explore alternative simplifications, such as empowering HR employees to finalize contracts, which can help reduce the administrative burden.

* The figure of 107 employment contracts mentioned in the introduction is based on 4.7 million new hires subject to social security contributions in 2023 (Forschungsdatenzentrum der Bundesagentur für Arbeit, Befristungen bei Neueinstellungen 2023, May 10, 2024). The actual number, including amendment agreements, is likely to be significantly higher.

