Jason Adelstone To Attend The International Cannabis Business Conference In Berlin

Next week, Harris Sliwoski LLP attorney Jason Adelstone will be attending the International Cannabis Business Conference in Berlin, where he is looking forward to connecting with international cannabis businesses, investors, and regulatory experts from around the world.

Why ICBC Berlin Matters for the Global Cannabis Market

As the global cannabis market continues to expand, ICBC Berlin has become one of the leading forums for discussing international cannabis business, cross-border investment, and regulatory developments. The conference consistently brings together the operators, policymakers, and investors actively shaping the future of the global cannabis industry.

Key issues expected to dominate conversations this year include evolving European cannabis frameworks, cross-border capital flows, and supply chain development as more countries move toward regulated markets.

The U.S. and the Global Cannabis Opportunity Gap

As Jason has previously written about, the United States is missing a golden opportunity to join and affect the global marijuana market. While other countries are building cultivation, manufacturing, and export infrastructure, U.S. operators are still unable to meaningfully participate in international cannabis commerce. With the global cannabis market projected to reach $82.3 billion by 2027, the U.S. risks missing a significant economic opportunity unless federal policy evolves.

What International Cannabis Businesses Should Be Watching

Still, there is reason for cautious optimism. If federal policy shifts to allow exports or broader international participation, U.S. businesses could eventually become meaningful players in the global cannabis market. In the meantime, emerging federal initiatives around CBD products may provide a limited pathway for U.S. companies to begin engaging in international cannabis business, particularly in jurisdictions where hemp-derived products are permitted. Until then, conferences like ICBC Berlin remain an important reminder that the future of cannabis is international.

Events like ICBC Berlin highlight a simple reality: the future of cannabis is increasingly global, and businesses that understand cross-border regulatory and investment dynamics will be better positioned to compete.

Whether your U.S. company is looking to invest in a global cannabis operator, you are an international operator looking for U.S. investment, or you simply want to understand where a particular country's cannabis policies are headed, reach out to Jason Adelstone at jason@harris-sliwoski.com to schedule a time to connect.

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