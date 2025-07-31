ARTICLE
31 July 2025

Bulgaria Introduces Residence Permit For Digital Nomads

On 1 July 2025, significant amendments to the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act entered into force.
Nina Tsifudina and Vilislava Kolarova
July 2025 – On 1 July 2025, significant amendments to the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act entered into force. Among the key amendments is the introduction of a new legal basis for granting prolonged residence permits to so-called digital nomads. They will now reside in and work out of Bulgaria without the need of a work permit, provided that the digital nomads do not work for Bulgarian businesses.

A digital nomad is defined as a foreign national who works remotely and meets at least one of the following criteria:

  • Is employed under an employment contract with an employer established outside the EU, EEA or the Swiss Confederation;
  • Is a legal representative, member of the management body, owner, partner or shareholder holding more than 25% of the capital of a company registered outside the EU, EEA or Swiss Confederation, through which remote services are provided, and does not perform work and/or provide services to individuals or businesses in Bulgaria;
  • Has personally provided remote services for at least one year prior to the application, does not perform work and/or provide services to individuals or businesses in Bulgaria, and/or does not carry out freelance activities within the territory of Bulgaria.

Applicants must also demonstrate an average annual income of at least 50 times the statutory monthly minimum wage in Bulgaria (approximately EUR 27,500) for the previous calendar year.

The initial residence permitis granted for a periodof one year, with the possibility of a one-time extension for an additional year.

