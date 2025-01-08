Two-Month Grace Period For Foreign Nationals In Irregular Status

Update January 2, 2025: The amnesty program ended on December 31, 2024, and as a result, individuals, including residents and visitors found to be in the United Arab Emirates in irregular status will be fined up to AED 50 per day and may face possible deportation, and employers hiring such individuals will also be fined up to AED one million.

Update November 1, 2024: The grace period has been extended to December 31, 2024. The program was originally scheduled to end on October 31, 2024.

Update October 4, 2024: Foreign nationals who possess a passport with at least one month of validity are now eligible to regularize their immigration status during the current amnesty period. Previously, applicants needed a passport with at least six months' validity.

Update August 30, 2024: According to a policy update, individuals who decide to leave the country during the two-month amnesty period window can obtain a free exit permit and have any fines for illegal stay waived, provided they leave within 14 days from the date of issuance of the exit permit. After 14 days, any previous fines will be reinstated if they have not left the country. Once an individual departs with an exit permit, they will not be subject to any ban and can return to the United Arab Emirates at any time. Those who choose to remain in the United Arab Emirates will have to provide documents from their new sponsor before a new residence permit can be granted. Affected individuals should contact their immigration provider for information on obtaining an exit permit or submitting the required documents.

August 5, 2024: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security has announced that foreign nationals who are in the United Arab Emirates on an expired residence permit will be granted a two-month grace period starting September 1, 2024 to regularize their status or depart the country without a penalty. This will allow foreign nationals who have overstayed their residence an opportunity to correct their immigration status within the two-month grace period by either exiting the country without incurring any overstay penalties; or regularizing their immigration status. As background, upon cancellation of a residence permit, a foreign national is typically granted a grace period of 30-180 days based on the category of the residence permit. The government periodically grants an additional blanket grace period for all foreign nationals (the last time was in 2018). Those who continue to reside in the United Arab Emirates on an expired or canceled residence permit will incur penalties (AED 50 per day).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.