New National Economic Registry Platform Launched

The UAE Ministry of Economy has introduced a new national economic registry platform called 'Growth', a unified database of enterprise and business licenses across the seven emirates. This innovative platform aims to streamline procedures and requirements for establishing businesses and conducting economic activities. The platform offers access to data on over 2,000 economic activities, allowing investors and entrepreneurs to inquire about business licenses and investment opportunities. The platform will be continually updated with commercial license data and is positioned to support sustainable growth in strategic sectors. There are plans to expand the platform by linking it with 100 federal and local entities, increasing the number of services offered to 500 over the next two years.

