ARTICLE
22 October 2024

New National Economic Registry Platform Launched

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore Firm Details
The UAE Ministry of Economy has introduced a new national economic registry platform called ‘Growth', a unified database of enterprise...
United Arab Emirates Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
The UAE Ministry of Economy has introduced a new national economic registry platform called 'Growth', a unified database of enterprise and business licenses across the seven emirates. This innovative platform aims to streamline procedures and requirements for establishing businesses and conducting economic activities. The platform offers access to data on over 2,000 economic activities, allowing investors and entrepreneurs to inquire about business licenses and investment opportunities. The platform will be continually updated with commercial license data and is positioned to support sustainable growth in strategic sectors. There are plans to expand the platform by linking it with 100 federal and local entities, increasing the number of services offered to 500 over the next two years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More