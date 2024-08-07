Two-Month Grace Period For Foreign Nationals In Irregular Status

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security has announced that foreign nationals who are in the United Arab Emirates on an expired residence permit will be granted a two-month grace period starting September 1, 2024 to regularize their status or depart the country without a penalty. This will allow foreign nationals who have overstayed their residence an opportunity to correct their immigration status within the two-month grace period by either exiting the country without incurring any overstay penalties; or regularizing their immigration status. As background, upon cancellation of a residence permit, a foreign national is typically granted a grace period of 30-180 days based on the category of the residence permit. The government periodically grants an additional blanket grace period for all foreign nationals (the last time was in 2018). Those who continue to reside in the United Arab Emirates on an expired or canceled residence permit will incur penalties (AED 50 per day).

