Horizon Scan For Private Investment Funds (Autumn 2024)

The ongoing stay of the US SEC climate disclosure rules pending judicial review also creates some uncertainty regarding future mandatory compliance dates and which requirements, if any, will survive the various court challenges. Certain companies may be subject to similar requirements anyway, either because they are also subject to US state legislation (e.g., California SB 261 and SB 253) or non-US regulations, or because their investors and other important stakeholders are asking for the same information.

Asymmetry between the rules in different jurisdictions continues to add further complexity to compliance. For instance, funds disclosing under Article 8 or 9 of SFDR may not meet certain FCA criteria under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) when the regime is extended to overseas funds marketing in the UK. This is compounded by differing requirements on fund names using sustainability-related terms. In particular, the SDR restrictions will apply from 2 December 2024 only to those marketing to retail investors, whereas the ESMA guidelines in the EU apply (for new funds from 21 November 2024) across the board to institutional investor-only funds as well as those marketing to retail investors, and even if the fund is no longer marketing at all.

Those who have had to navigate and consider the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation ( SFDR ) have faced its challenges and noted its deficiencies. Specifically, these have included data gaps, the SFDR's failure to accommodate transition assets, and the market's approach to treat it as a labelling rather than a disclosure framework. The European Commission is due to determine next steps for SFDR II (if any) in mid-2025. In the meantime, the mood music from ESMA and others is to shift SFDR to a strict labelling regime with clear eligibility requirements, minimum criteria, tiered disclosure requirements, and naming and marketing restrictions. This would provide welcome clarity to retail investors in particular and also support investors' 'sustainability preferences' and product governance under MiFID II. Alongside this is the embedding of the EU Taxonomy as a common reference point for the assessment of sustainability, which seems sensible given that the EU Taxonomy is a key feature of EU sustainability reporting requirements that will begin to apply from mid-2027. These significant changes would create a simpler but more consistent framework and address some of the shortcomings, such as the breadth of products that currently disclose under Article 8 SFDR and the lack of recognition of transition strategies.

