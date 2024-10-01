ARTICLE
1 October 2024

What Is A Private Markets Unit Trust? (Video)

We invite you to watch this short video that provides an overview of the Private Markets Unit Trust, also known in Japan as the PE Type Unit Trust.
As Japanese institutional investors make increasing allocations to private markets such as private equity, private credit, and infrastructure, it is critical that asset managers seeking such allocations can provide a fund structure that meets the investor's requirements.

For more detailed information on the use of Private Markets Unit Trusts, please contact Asia Funds Partner Nick Harrold or other members of our Japan Practice team mentioned in the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

