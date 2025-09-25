ARTICLE
25 September 2025

AI In Innovation Management: Assistant Or Idea Generator? (Video)

Hanna Zöller

We integrated AI in our innosabi tool.

From our Point of view, the AI helps the submitter but also the innovators that review all the ideas on your platform.

AI can empower innovation teams. From simplifying complex idea submissions to clustering and filtering large volumes of input, AI becomes a true partner — freeing up time, reducing friction, and creating space for human creativity to shine.

At innosabi, we believe AI doesn't replace innovation managers or contributors; it amplifies their impact.

