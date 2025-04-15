E-Mail Marketing Und Datenschutz In Frankreich (Video)

Since 2000, we have been advising medium-sized companies and large corporations on all aspects of German and French business law. With a team of over 25 German and French Attorneys specialising in the law of both countries, we can serve as a legal hub for investors having projects or subsidiaries in both countries and searching for a one-stop-solution. We have been leading in our field for many years. The high quality of advice and customer satisfaction is reflected in the results of independent client surveys. We have been named "Leading Law Firm France" several times by German corporate lawyers.
E-Mail Marketing hat viele Vorteile: eine große
Reichweite, kostengünstiger und schneller Versand. Doch worauf
muss datenschutzrechtlich geachtet werden? Lorène
Montméas gibt Ihnen wertvolle Praxistipps und lässt
keine Frage unbeantwortet.
Originally published 19 Apr 2023
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.