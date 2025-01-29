Urgent Action Required: HMVO Registration Deadline Approaching – Compliance By February 9, 2025!

Kyriakides Georgopoulos Law Firm is a multi-disciplinary business firm and the largest legal practice in Greece for over several decades. KG is highly regarded as the preferred firm of American and European law firms seeking Greek partners for cross-border legal expertise. A legacy of business values established over 85 years ago is the mainstay of our firm’s distinguished success. Of greatest importance is the KG pioneer spirit for forging new avenues of growth to sustain our leadership role, now and in the future.
The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) is urging all parties involved in the medicines supply chain to register with the Hellenic Medicines Verification Organization (HMVO) by February 9, 2025, to ensure compliance with European safety features for medicinal product packaging.
The HMVO, established as a non-profit legal entity in November
2023, plays a key role in the implementation of Directive
2011/62/EU, Regulation (EU) 2016/161, and Joint Ministerial
Decision D3(α)41169/19/8-7-2020 on falsified medicines. For
further guidance, visit the HMVO website, available in English: HMVO
Website.
