29 January 2025

Urgent Action Required: HMVO Registration Deadline Approaching – Compliance By February 9, 2025!

The National Organization for Medicines (EOF) is urging all parties involved in the medicines supply chain to register with the Hellenic Medicines Verification Organization (HMVO) by February 9, 2025, to ensure compliance with European safety features for medicinal product packaging.
Irene Kyriakides,Victoria Mertikopoulou, and Anastasia Iliopoulou

The HMVO, established as a non-profit legal entity in November 2023, plays a key role in the implementation of Directive 2011/62/EU, Regulation (EU) 2016/161, and Joint Ministerial Decision D3(α)41169/19/8-7-2020 on falsified medicines. For further guidance, visit the HMVO website, available in English: HMVO Website.

Irene Kyriakides
Victoria Mertikopoulou
Anastasia Iliopoulou
