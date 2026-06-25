Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann – One Year After Resolution 68: Has Vietnam Really Become A Private-Sector Economy?

When Vietnam’s Politburo adopted Resolution 68 on private sector development in May 2025, it signaled a major shift in economic thinking. The key question one year later is not whether Resolution 68 was historic...

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Introduction: A Historic Declaration—Or the Beginning of Something Bigger?

When Vietnam’s Politburo adopted Resolution 68 on private sector development in May 2025, it signaled a major shift in economic thinking. The key question one year later is not whether Resolution 68 was historic, but whether it is working. Has Vietnam truly begun its transformation into a private-sector economy?

Understanding the Bigger Picture

Resolution 68 is part of a broader reform agenda that includes innovation policies, administrative restructuring, digital transformation, capital market modernization, and infrastructure expansion. Together, these initiatives may represent the most ambitious reform effort since Đổi Mới.

What Has Changed During the First Year?

The most significant development has been a change in mindset. Vietnam increasingly views domestic private enterprises as future national champions capable of driving innovation, investment, and productivity growth.

Evidence That the Shift Is Real

Large Vietnamese groups are expanding into energy, logistics, industrial parks, technology, data centers, advanced manufacturing, aviation, and infrastructure. The policy direction increasingly favors stronger private-sector participation.

The Reality Check

The transition remains incomplete. SMEs still face challenges in accessing finance, land, technology, and efficient administrative procedures. The ultimate success of Resolution 68 will depend on whether growth extends beyond large conglomerates.

The Hidden Variable: Administrative Reform

Administrative reform may ultimately be as important as Resolution 68 itself. Faster licensing, reduced bureaucracy, and greater predictability could transform Vietnam’s investment environment.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Investors should rethink traditional Vietnam strategies and focus on long-term structural changes rather than short-term trends.

Practical Action Plan for Investors

1. Reassess Vietnam beyond the traditional FDI narrative.

2. Identify Strong Vietnamese Strategic Partners. Choosing the right partner requires rigorous due diligence, including governance, financial strength, compliance, management quality, execution capability, and strategic alignment. When foreign investors and Vietnamese partners truly work hand in hand toward a common objective, they are not merely participating in projects—they are often positioned to shape industries, transform markets, and write a small piece of Vietnam’s economic history together.

3. Focus on policy-supported sectors such as AI, data centers, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and digital infrastructure.

4. Conduct provincial due diligence.

5. Monitor regulatory reform continuously.

6. Prepare for stronger Vietnamese competitors.

7. Position early before opportunities become obvious.

Final Takeaway: Has Vietnam Really Become a Private-Sector Economy?

Not yet. But Resolution 68 has fundamentally changed the direction of travel. Vietnam is increasingly viewing private enterprise as a strategic partner in national development. Resolution 68 should not be viewed as the destination, but as the starting point. The investors who understand this shift early, identify the right partners, and position themselves accordingly may find themselves participating in—and helping to shape—one of Asia’s most important economic transformations of the coming decade.

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For more information on the above, please do not hesitate to contact the author Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

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