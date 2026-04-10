Global Crypto Structuring 2026: Why Corporate Form And Token Design Must Be Internationally Aligned

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For a surprisingly long time, a considerable portion of the crypto market proceeded as though international legal exposure could be managed through a single act of jurisdictional selection, as if the decisive question were merely where the issuer sat, where the token was first launched, or under which local narrative the project had initially been presented to the market.

Yet that premise has now become commercially unsafe and legally obsolete, because the global digital-asset economy is no longer shaped by one-dimensional token questions, but by the interaction of at least two distinct, though inseparably linked, structuring layers: First, the corporate structure, which determines who issues, operates, governs, books, controls and contracts and secondly, the instrument or asset structure, which determines what exactly is being offered, transferred, admitted to trading, custodied, wrapped, staked, redeemed or economically replicated. In a global market, both layers must be internationally aligned from the outset, because a compliant company wrapped around a badly designed token is no safer than a carefully designed token housed in the wrong corporate and licensing architecture.

This is precisely why the U.S. and EEA developments of the last period matter so much. On the American side, the SEC’s March 2026 interpretation, issued as Release Nos. 33-11412 and 34-105020 with the CFTC providing related guidance, expressly reframes the crypto analysis by classifying crypto-assets into categories and by distinguishing the asset itself from the surrounding transaction, including the possibility that a non-security crypto-asset may nonetheless be sold within an investment contract and may, depending on the facts, later cease to be subject to that investment-contract overlay. On the European side, MiCAR has already been incorporated into the EEA Agreement and is directly applicable in Liechtenstein, with passporting into EU-EEA member states available from there once the relevant authorization is in place. These developments do not simplify the market by removing legal complexity. Rather, they make that complexity more legible, and thereby raise the premium on sophisticated structuring.

The corporate lesson is therefore the first one that many founders still underestimate: if the intended market is cross-border, the company layer must be built for cross-border consequences. A founder team in the United States may have excellent domestic reasons to retain a U.S. parent, a Delaware vehicle, a domestic cap table or U.S.-centric investor documentation. However, the moment the product, platform or treasury strategy is designed to access the EEA, a second question arises, namely where the EEA-facing operating entity should sit and under which governance, substance, compliance and licensing environment it should function. This is the point at which Liechtenstein becomes strategically attractive, because it combines direct MiCAR applicability and EEA passporting with a company law and wealth-structuring environment that remains unusually flexible by European standards. The result is that Liechtenstein can serve not only as a jurisdiction of incorporation, but as a coordination point for EEA market entry, governance, banking readiness and long-term asset organisation.

Within that company-law toolkit, the Liechtenstein GmbH (LLC) deserves more attention than it often receives in international crypto commentary. Official Liechtenstein business guidance describes the GmbH as a legal entity particularly suitable for small and medium-sized companies because of its lower capital requirements, its limited-liability character and the possibility of a one-person GmbH, while the minimum capital is materially lower than for a Liechtenstein AG. The AG, by contrast, is internationally recognised, capital-stronger in optics and often better suited to larger-scale equity architecture, broader investor processes and more classical corporate-finance positioning. In practical terms, and for reporting reasons however the GmbH is frequently the more proportionate EEA operating vehicle where U.S.-linked founders, emerging tokenization ventures, Web3 service providers or digital-asset families wish to establish a controlled European operating layer without prematurely over-engineering the structure.

It is at this point, however, that careless marketing frequently goes wrong, especially where U.S. persons are concerned. The technically sound statement is not that a Liechtenstein GmbH automatically means less U.S. reporting, because U.S. reporting consequences do not follow from the company label alone. Rather, the stronger and more accurate point is that a Liechtenstein GmbH may offer materially greater U.S. entity-classification flexibility than a Liechtenstein AG.

Under the U.S. classification regulations, the Liechtenstein Aktiengesellschaft (AG) is expressly listed as a foreign per se corporation, whereas an eligible entity may use Form 8832 to elect corporate, partnership or disregarded treatment. The reporting consequences then depend on the classification and ownership actually applicable, with foreign-corporation reporting, foreign-partnership reporting or foreign-disregarded-entity reporting potentially becoming relevant in different constellations. For sophisticated U.S. founders, family offices and corporate groups, this flexibility can be decisive. For careless marketers, it is a trap, because simplification here usually produces the wrong message.

Yet, even a perfectly designed corporate structure is only half the job. The second layer, namely the structuring of the instrument, token or asset itself, must be aligned internationally with equal care. The March 2026 SEC interpretation is especially important in that respect because it classifies crypto-assets into five categories—digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins and digital securities—and states that digital commodities, digital collectibles and digital tools are not themselves securities, while also making clear that a non-security crypto-asset may still be offered and sold subject to an investment contract. The same interpretation further explains that such a non-security crypto-asset does not necessarily remain subject to the associated investment contract forever and may cease to be so once the issuer’s essential managerial promises have been fulfilled. That is a major development, but it is also one that makes drafting, sequencing, disclosures, treasury narratives and communications more—not less—important.

This matters enormously for global market design, because the legal life of a token no longer begins and ends with one label such as “utility token”, “governance token”, “stablecoin” or “RWA.” A token may be non-security in itself under one analytical layer, yet still be distributed in a way that creates securities-law risk in the United States. It may fall within MiCAR in the EEA, yet be excluded from MiCAR if it qualifies instead as a MiFID II financial instrument and it may remain subject in Liechtenstein to TVTG logic outside MiCAR’s scope, especially because the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) states that MiCAR and TVTG coexist with mutually exclusive areas of application and that some providers may in practice need to address both frameworks. In other words, the real structuring question is not “what is the token called?”, but “what is the token legally, economically and operationally doing in each relevant jurisdiction?”.

The tokenization segment illustrates the point with particular clarity. The SEC’s January 2026 staff statement on tokenized securities states that a tokenized security is a financial instrument already enumerated in the federal securities laws and merely represented in crypto form, while also distinguishing between issuer-sponsored tokenized securities and third-party tokenization models.

This is exactly why so many digital-finance projects continue to make category errors when they assume that putting a share, note, fund interest, receivable, entitlement or derivative exposure on-chain somehow neutralises the pre-existing legal regime. It does not. The technology may improve transfer mechanics, programmability or market access. It does not, by itself, dissolve the regulatory character of the underlying instrument. That is why instrument structuring must be international from the beginning: one must analyse not only token functionality, but also whether one is dealing with a security, a crypto-asset under MiCAR, a financial instrument under MiFID II, an e-money or payments issue, a custody issue, or a synthetic exposure that attracts multiple layers simultaneously.

Stablecoins, staking and other infrastructure narratives deserve the same caution. The SEC’s March 2026 interpretation indicates that, in the circumstances it describes, protocol staking and wrapping may fall outside the offer-and-sale of securities analysis, and it distinguishes payment stablecoins from other stablecoins that may still be securities depending on the facts. These points are important, but they are not a universal exemption for every business model that uses those terms in its marketing. Yield mechanics, reserve design, redemption rights, rehypothecation practices, governance over the reserves, control over protocol changes, and the exact route to market remain decisive. A business that treats these terms as branding shortcuts rather than legal categories will usually discover too late that the same product can be benign in one jurisdictional posture and problematic in another.

For that reason, the most resilient international crypto structure is usually not a single-company, single-token, single-opinion model, but a layered architecture. One often sees a U.S. founder or U.S. family holdco at the ownership level. A Liechtenstein GmbH or, where commercially preferable, an AG at the EEA operating level. A licensing and execution layer that relies, at least initially, on appropriately licensed MiCAR, banking, e-money, payments or securities partners where building the entire permissions stack in-house is not yet proportionate and a separate asset-protection layer for longer-term wealth, succession and governance continuity. This last component matters especially for entrepreneurial crypto wealth, because operational control, legal title, beneficial enjoyment, treasury powers and succession logic are too often collapsed into one informal wallet-based reality. Liechtenstein’s foundation and trust environment is unusually strong precisely because it allows operating risk to be separated from family wealth and long-term governance. Liechtenstein foundations are legally independent pools of assets.

This is also where the cooperation between Bergt Law and FS+P becomes especially marketable in substance. Bergt Law positions itself at the intersection of banking and financial market law, corporate law, compliance, governance and cross-border lifecycle structuring, expressly including licensing strategy under MiCAR, PSD2, MiFID II, CRD-CRR and TVTG, while FS+P describes its role in company, foundation and trust formation, governance, asset protection, tax coordination, regulatory and compliance support, and the settlement of persons and companies in Liechtenstein. In real client work, those two profiles meet at the exact point where international crypto structuring becomes difficult: when the founder needs not just a legal memorandum, but a structure that is bankable, governable, licensable, tax-coordinated and robust enough for counterparties, regulators and future investors.

The business conclusion, then, is straightforward even if the implementation is demanding. In 2026, a serious global crypto project must stop asking which single jurisdiction is best and start asking how to align, across the relevant markets, the issuer, the operator, the governance model, the asset classification, the distribution strategy, the custody logic, the marketing language or the wealth-protection architecture behind the business. That is the real dividing line between projects that remain trapped in crypto-native improvisation and those that become institution-ready enterprises. For U.S. individuals, U.S. entities, investors, families and founders seeking structured access to the EEA, Liechtenstein is increasingly compelling not because it offers magical regulatory shortcuts, but because it allows internationally aligned corporate structuring and internationally aligned instrument structuring to be built together—and that, in a global market, is what actually scales.

For globally oriented crypto, tokenization and digital-asset businesses, the critical mistake is no longer merely to misclassify the token, but to assume that corporate structuring and instrument structuring can be carried out independently of one another. They cannot. Under MiCAR, the European framework applies to crypto-assets not already regulated by existing EU financial-services legislation, while ESMA and the Joint ESAs have, in parallel, developed guidance and a standardised test precisely to support consistent classification, including the boundary between MiCAR crypto-assets and instruments that instead fall under the traditional securities regime. On the U.S. side, the SEC’s March 2026 interpretation similarly insists on a layered analysis by distinguishing the crypto-asset itself from the surrounding transaction, and the SEC’s January 2026 staff statement on tokenized securities reaffirms that tokenized securities remain securities notwithstanding their on-chain format. In practical terms, this means that a globally effective rollout requires two coordinated workstreams from the outset: first, the structuring of the issuing and operating entities and secondly, the structuring of the relevant token, claim, entitlement, stable-value instrument, governance right or tokenized security itself.

From a U.S.-linked structuring perspective, this is also where the Liechtenstein GmbH often deserves more prominence than it usually receives in international market commentary. The technically careful formulation is not that a Liechtenstein GmbH automatically means less U.S. reporting for U.S. persons, because the actual U.S. filing profile depends on classification, ownership, control and the facts of the structure. The more robust point is that the Liechtenstein AG is expressly listed as a foreign per se corporation in the U.S. entity-classification regulations, whereas an eligible entity may use Form 8832 to elect corporation, partnership or disregarded-entity treatment. That is why, as a matter of structuring flexibility, a Liechtenstein GmbH may in many constellations be more adaptable for U.S.-linked founders or groups than a Liechtenstein AG, while the resulting U.S. reporting can then differ materially depending on whether the structure is treated as a foreign corporation, foreign partnership or foreign disregarded entity, with Forms 5471, 8865 and 8858 illustrating those different reporting pathways.

Where the objective is not primarily an operating company but rather asset protection, succession, governance continuity or the separation of entrepreneurial risk from private or family wealth, Liechtenstein trusts and trust enterprises may, in some constellations, be equally or more suitable than a corporation-like vehicle.

The Liechtenstein trust is a fiduciary relationship without legal personality, while the trust enterprise is described as a legally autonomous undertaking with its own assets, capable of being established in the manner of a foundation or a corporation. For U.S.-linked families and founders, these forms are therefore often relevant not because they magically eliminate tax or reporting questions, which they do not, but because they may permit the ownership, governance and succession architecture to be designed more coherently than a conventional share-company model would allow where the real concern lies in control, stewardship and long-term wealth organisation rather than in equity financing optics.

MiCAR has been incorporated into the EEA Agreement and is directly applicable in Liechtenstein, with passporting into the EU-EEA member states available from there. At the same time, Liechtenstein’s links to Switzerland remain economically important: the Swiss franc (CHF) is the official currency under the currency treaty, and Liechtenstein’s customs treaty with Switzerland creates unusually close integration, while in certain goods contexts EEA law and customs-treaty law can operate in parallel. Liechtenstein thus combines fully harmonised EEA access under MiCAR with deep Swiss connectivity and the stability of the CHF.

The Liechtenstein vehicle is chosen not only for local incorporation convenience, but also for U.S. classification consequences, governance needs, licensing strategy and bankability. The token or instrument is classified not only under MiCAR, but also against MiFID II boundaries, ESMA guidance and U.S. securities analysis and the cross-border rollout is sequenced through the appropriate combination of local entities, licensed partners and jurisdiction-specific approvals for global roll-out.

Key findings and core statements

The decisive structuring problem in global crypto markets is no longer purely jurisdictional. It is the need to align corporate structuring and instrument or asset structuring across all materially relevant markets.

MiCAR is directly applicable in Liechtenstein after its incorporation into the EEA Agreement, and passporting into EU-EEA member states is available from Liechtenstein.

MiCAR and TVTG remain in force alongside one another with mutually exclusive areas of application, and some business models may therefore have to address both frameworks.

A Liechtenstein GmbH is often attractive as an EEA operating vehicle because it is a legal entity with lower capital requirements and one-person-company capability, but its advantage for U.S. persons lies in classification flexibility regarding reporting.

The Liechtenstein AG is expressly listed as a per se corporation under the U.S. entity-classification regulations, whereas eligible entities may elect classification under Form 8832, with actual reporting consequences then depending on the chosen or applicable classification.

The SEC’s 2026 framework separates the crypto-asset from the surrounding transaction, classifies crypto-assets by category, and confirms that even a non-security crypto-asset may be sold within an investment contract depending on the facts.

Tokenized securities remain securities in U.S. logic where the underlying instrument is already a security, which means tokenization is not a compliance-light rebranding exercise.

For serious international projects, the most resilient model is usually layered: ownership structure, EEA operating company, regulated execution layer, and a separate foundation or trust-based asset-protection layer for long-term wealth and succession.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.