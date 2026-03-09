The East African Insider – Week 21st February -27th February 2026

Introduction

East Africa's investment landscape is showing strong momentum this February, with capital flows signaling confidence across infrastructure, fintech, sustainable finance, and regional integration. The headline story comes from Kenya, where the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) IPO has attracted robust institutional and retail demand, oversubscribing the largest-ever local currency offering in East Africa. Complementing this, Uganda's strategic acquisition of a KPC stake and Tanzania's proactive positioning at the regional investment summit underscore growing cross-border investment integration. Elsewhere, impact and climate-focused capital are reshaping markets: Uganda's MSMEs gain fresh lending capacity through a USD 4 million Symbiotics injection, Rwanda continues to scale as a fintech hub with targeted investments, the Congo Basin opens a frontier for carbon finance, and South Sudan leverages EU-backed funding to expand green telecom infrastructure. Together, these developments highlight the East African region as a dynamic investment frontier, where strategic infrastructure, innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable finance converge to create compelling opportunities for regional and international investors.

Trend of the week

East Africa's largest local currency IPO draws robust institutional demand

Kenya's state oil pipeline firm, Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), has witnessed strong investor appetite, resulting in an oversubscribed initial public offering, contrary to earlier reports of investor apathy. Running from January 19 to February 24, the IPO offered a 65% stake in the company, targeting KES 106.3 billion (USD 825.3 million) making it East Africa's largest-ever local currency IPO. The deal attracted both institutional and retail investors, with institutions driving excess demand while retail participants contributed significantly, underscoring robust market confidence in Kenya's energy infrastructure. Of the total stake offered, 15% was reserved for oil marketing companies, 5% for employees, and 20% each for local retail, local institutional, East African, and foreign investors, while the government retains a 35% stake, fully benefiting from the IPO proceeds. Notably, Uganda secured a 20.15% shareholding, reflecting the strategic importance of the pipeline, which handles over 95% of Uganda's petroleum imports, generating approximately 35% of KPC's revenue. The IPO, priced at KES 9.00 per share, follows Kenya's broader divestment strategy from state-owned enterprises, positioning the energy sector as an attractive avenue for both regional and international capital. While some media reports questioned liquidity and valuations, institutional participation suggests long-term investor confidence and potential stability for post-listing trading. With this milestone, the KPC IPO not only underscores Kenya's growing capital market sophistication but also provides foreign and regional investors a gateway into strategic infrastructure assets in East Africa.

Tanzania

Tanzania positions for capital inflows at regional investment summit

Tanzania's participation at the East Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Nairobi has reinforced its ambitions to capture a larger share of regional and international capital flows. The Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) leveraged the platform to actively market the country's investment landscape, drawing notable interest from prospective investors exploring opportunities across manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, mineral processing, and technology. As East African economies intensify competition for foreign direct investment amid global market volatility, Tanzania's strategic positioning at the conference underscores its commitment to strengthening its regional investment profile. Backed by high-level engagement from the Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade and the Executive Director of the East African Business Council (EABC), Tanzania emphasized cross-border collaboration and special economic zone development as central pillars of its investment strategy. With structural advantages including access to the Indian Ocean via the Port of Dar es Salaam, abundant natural resources, and a domestic market of over 60 million consumers, Tanzania is positioning itself as a gateway economy within the East African Community. TISEZA's streamlined investment framework and newly introduced incentive packages further signal a coordinated effort to attract targeted capital into priority sectors. As regional integration deepens, Tanzania's proactive investment outreach reflects a broader push to translate visibility into concrete FDI commitments in the months ahead.

Kenya

Kenya attracts sovereign capital as Uganda acquires stake in KPC

Kenya is set to receive USD255.4 million from the Government of Uganda as Kampala moves to acquire a strategic stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) through its ongoing public share offering. The investment, to be executed via the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), will secure Uganda long-term access to the regional fuel transport corridor that handles the majority of its petroleum imports. Nearly 65% of transit petroleum volumes transported through KPC's network are destined for Uganda, contributing approximately 35% of the operator's revenue base, underscoring the commercial logic behind the transaction. The share sale forms part of Kenya's broader plan to divest roughly two-thirds of its stake in KPC in a deal valued at Ksh106.31 billion (USD824 million), with proceeds earmarked for an infrastructure investment fund and sovereign wealth portfolio to finance future strategic projects. The transaction gained further momentum after the High Court upheld the Privatisation Act, 2025, clearing legal hurdles for the sale of state-owned assets. Meanwhile, Uganda is advancing plans for a new railway corridor linking it to Tanzania and onward to the Democratic Republic of Congo, signaling a broader regional infrastructure realignment. For investors, the KPC stake acquisition highlights deepening cross-border integration, infrastructure monetization, and the strategic importance of energy logistics in East Africa's evolving capital landscape.

Uganda

Impact capital unlocks Uganda's MSME growth engine

Access to affordable credit remains one of the most significant structural barriers facing Uganda's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and low-income households. With MSMEs accounting for more than 90% of private sector firms, the persistent financing gap continues to constrain job creation, innovation, and overall economic resilience. In response to this challenge, Platinum Credit Uganda, a subsidiary of The Platcorp Group, has secured a USD 4 million, 24-month investment from Swiss asset manager Symbiotics, strengthening its capacity to expand tailored MSME and household lending solutions across the country. The funding, disbursed on December 22, 2025, provides fresh capital to scale flexible loan products, particularly targeting rural and underserved segments where access to formal financial services remains limited. Beyond the immediate capital injection, the transaction signals growing interest from impact-focused global asset managers in African microfinance institutions that demonstrate measurable outreach and inclusion metrics. Platinum Credit Uganda currently serves more than 100,000 clients, with 55% based in rural areas, 28% youth participation, and 23% female clients overall. Notably, nearly half (47%) of its MSME borrowers are women, aligning strongly with inclusion-driven capital strategies that seek to combine financial returns with measurable socioeconomic outcomes. The expanded lending capacity will enable small businesses to access working capital for hiring, innovation, and operational growth, while supporting households in managing essential needs such as education, healthcare, and housing. As global capital increasingly targets scalable, impact-oriented financial platforms, this investment reinforces Uganda's emerging position within the inclusive finance landscape.

Rwanda

Rwanda's fintech surge attracts capital as Kigali scales as a regional hub

Rwanda continues to strengthen its position as one of Africa's most dynamic fintech hubs, leveraging forward-thinking regulation, streamlined licensing frameworks, and advanced digital infrastructure to attract regional and international capital. In 2026, Kigali's fintech ecosystem recorded significant momentum, with investments targeting SME digitization, healthcare payments, and cross-border financial services. Kayko secured USD 1.2 million to accelerate SME digitization and obtained an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license, reinforcing Rwanda's regulated payments landscape. Meanwhile, DoctorAI integrated health tech and fintech solutions, serving 19,000 users through AI-driven diagnostics and digital payments, while Chipper Cash expanded its footprint with the launch of eKash, reducing transaction fees for instant transfers. Backed by investors such as Norrsken Foundation, NISK Capital, and DOB Equity, and supported by initiatives including the Rwanda Digital Acceleration Program and the Kigali International Financial Centre, Rwanda is targeting USD 200 million in fintech investments by 2029. With nationwide 5G coverage, digital ID systems, tax incentives, and regulatory efficiency, Kigali is positioning itself as a scalable gateway for fintech innovation across Africa, offering compelling opportunities for venture capital, private equity, and strategic investors seeking high-growth digital financial markets.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo basin opens carbon market frontier for impact investors

Six countries of the Congo Basin: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and Republic of Congo are taking bold steps to transform their forest wealth into engines of sustainable growth and climate finance. The newly launched Strategic Roadmaps for Carbon Market and Climate Finance in the Forest Sector, developed with support from the World Bank, provide country-specific blueprints to engage credibly in global carbon markets, mobilize results-based finance, and generate climate-resilient economic growth and green jobs. The roadmaps align with national development priorities and the Paris Agreement, offering clear guidance on institutional coordination, digital and MRV systems, private sector engagement, and equitable benefit-sharing. Countries like Gabon and the Republic of Congo are already piloting results-based carbon agreements, while others including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon have identified high-potential opportunities for investors. By linking natural capital to financial assets, the initiative opens avenues for impact-driven investment in carbon credits, sustainable forestry, climate resilience projects, and local economic development. For foreign investors, the Congo Basin now presents a frontier market where environmental impact and financial returns converge, supported by strong institutional roadmaps and international backing.

South Sudan

EU investment unlocks green telecom expansion in South Sudan

South Sudan is making strides in expanding critical infrastructure with support from European investment, marking a significant development for investors interested in frontier telecom and green technology markets. A European Union‑backed initiative under the Global Gateway strategy is accelerating the rollout of renewable‑powered telecommunications infrastructure, enhancing connectivity while reducing carbon emissions across the country. Officials highlight that the project delivered through a coordinated Team Europe approach with support from Finland has unlocked private sector financing and guarantees for telecom energy infrastructure, creating pathways for further capital inflows into strategic energy‑linked technology. The expansion of green telecom infrastructure not only boosts digital access in South Sudan but also attracts investors focused on sustainable infrastructure, climate‑aligned tech deployment, and frontier market growth. For foreign investors, the initiative offers an entry point into an emerging market where international partnerships and climate finance tools are beginning to drive tangible development outcomes.

Upcoming events

Propak East Africa 2026

Date: 3 – 5 March 2026

Venue: The Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi, Kenya

Agenda:

A three-day industry-leading exhibition and conference showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and business solutions across packaging, plastics, printing, and food-processing value chains, with daily expert-led sessions on sustainability, automation, and market trends.

How to register:

Registration is open online (free for visitors) via the official Propak East Africa website via this link- https://www.propakeastafrica.com/register

Who should attend:

Manufacturers and suppliers in packaging, printing, plastics & processing

Investors and trade buyers exploring new technologies and market entry

CEOs and senior business leaders seeking strategic partnerships

Industry innovators and policymakers focused on compliance and growth

Entrepreneurs, brand owners, and technical experts in manufacturing and production

Key features:

Exhibition with 150+ international brands displaying cutting-edge machinery and solutions

Daily conference sessions on industry trends, sustainability, and compliance

Printing Masterclass offering technical training and skills upskilling

Sessions on food & beverage processing innovation and value addition

Networking opportunities with 5,500+ professionals from 35+ countries

Live demos of smart packaging technologies and automation solutions

Opinion of the week

"Africa's dynamism stems from ambition, creativity, and resilience. Every investment here touches millions within a short chain of impact. That is rare in any market." – Greg Lindberg- Founder of Global Growth Equity Firm

Conclusion

East Africa's investment landscape is evolving rapidly, offering diverse avenues for capital across infrastructure, fintech, green finance, and regional integration. From Kenya's record-breaking IPO and Uganda's MSME financing expansion, to Rwanda's fintech surge, Congo Basin carbon market initiatives, and South Sudan's green telecom rollout, the region is demonstrating resilience, innovation, and strategic potential. For investors, these developments signal not just growth, but the chance to participate in transformative projects that deliver both financial returns and measurable social impact. As East Africa continues to open its markets and strengthen cross-border collaboration, the window for seizing high-impact opportunities has never been clearer.

