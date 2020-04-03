On the 19th March 2020, Malta Enterprise announced the extension of submission deadlines for two separate schemes due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In one statement Malta Enterprise communicated that the deadline for self-employed persons to submit their MicroInvest application will be extended from the 24th March 2020 to 30th April 2020. The online application form is available here.
In a separate statement Malta Enterprise advised that manufacturing undertakings operating from Gozo which benefit from the Gozo Transport Grant Scheme will be allowed to submit their claims for costs incurred for 2019 up to the 3rd June 2020, as opposed to the original deadline of the 3rd April 2020. The claim form may be found here.
Nevertheless, Malta Enterprise has encouraged applicants for either scheme to submit their applications at the earliest possible so that the evaluation process can still function efficiently.
