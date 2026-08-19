New BMA Policy Police Clearance Certificate Requirement For Key Persons

The Bermuda Monetary Authority has introduced a new regulatory requirement mandating Police Clearance Certificates for Key Persons in AML/ATF regulated financial institutions, effective October 2026. This policy change extends beyond initial applications to encompass all subsequent personnel changes, fundamentally altering the vetting landscape for Bermuda's financial sector. Understanding these requirements and their implications is crucial for institutions seeking to maintain compliance with the island's

Our lawyers handle both contentious and non-contentious matters, and provide a range of specialist legal services, for many industry sectors including insurance and reinsurance, aviation, banking and finance, construction and engineering, healthcare, life sciences, marine, public sector, rail, real estate, retail, shipping and international trade, sport and leisure, transport and logistics and travel and tourism. But we have particular expertise in litigation and dispute resolution, especially in defending insurance and liability claims.

Article Insights

Kennedys are most popular: within Transport, Environment and Technology topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in North America

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Automotive and Insurance industries

Overview

The Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) announced that, effective 1 October 2026, applications involving AML/ATF regulated financial institutions must include a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for each Key Person undergoing vetting along with their personal declaration form. A "Key Person" is anyone subject to a fit and proper assessment under the relevant Regulatory Acts' licensing or registration criteria.

Scope of New Policy

This new requirement applies not only to new applications submitted to the BMA but also extends to any subsequent changes involving a Key Person within an AML/ATF regulated financial institution. This means that if there is a change in personnel—such as the appointment of a new Key Person or the replacement of an existing one—a Police Clearance Certificate must be provided for every relevant individual involved in the change.

The specific requirements of PCCs are as follows:

The PCC must be issued within the past 12 months when submitted.

Applicants must provide a PCC from each country where they lived as an ordinary resident for over six months in the last three years.

If a PCC is unavailable, the BMA may accept suitable alternative documents on a case-by-case basis.

Purpose and Impact

The introduction of this policy aims to further strengthen the fit and proper vetting process for individuals who hold significant roles within AML/ATF regulated financial institutions. This measure is expected to improve the overall reliability and security of Bermuda’s financial sector and its compliance with international standards on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing.

Conclusion

In summary, starting October 1, 2026, stakeholders must be prepared to submit Police Clearance Certificates for all Key Persons as part of the application process or when making changes to personnel within AML/ATF regulated financial institutions. This policy underscores the BMA’s commitment to maintaining high regulatory standards and safeguarding the interests of the financial sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.