Egypt Debt Recovery Packages2026 | Comprehensive Legal Solutions

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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Debt collection in the growing Egyptian market involves more than just recovering unpaid invoices; it also includes protecting your business's financial stability, maintaining your business relationships, and effectively enforcing your rights. Whether you are a local business or a foreign investor, the key to successful debt collection lies in having a sound legal strategy managed by professionals who understand the legal and business environment in Egypt.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer comprehensive debt collection packages in Egypt, tailored to suit the scope, complexity, and urgency of each case. Our clear objective: Recovery of your money quickly, legally, and with complete transparency regarding costs and results.

1. Why Debt Collection Through Legal Channels Is Important

Outstanding debts can severely impact liquidity and business operations. Many companies waste time sending repeated reminders, while the legal deadlines for taking action continue to pass. Egypt’s updated commercial framework now provides creditors with clear and accessible legal tools, but these must be used correctly and effectively.

Our structured learning packages are designed to:

Minimize unnecessary legal expenses.

Streamline the collection process.

Ensure compliance with Egyptian procedural laws.

Maintain professional communication with debtors to foster good relationships.

This combination of strategy, precision, and professionalism enables us to achieve results faster and at a lower cost.

2. The Legal Framework for Debt Collection in Egypt

Debt collection in Egypt is governed by several key laws and judicial reforms that benefit creditors, including:

Economic Courts Law 120 of 2008: It establishes specialized commercial courts to hear commercial and financial disputes.

Civil and Commercial Procedure Law: It sets forth the procedures for filing lawsuits and enforcing judgments.

Arbitration Law 27 of 1994: It permits the enforcement of arbitral awards through the Enforcement Division.

Investment Law 72 of 2017: It ensures fair treatment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Electronic Litigation System (updated 2024): It allows for the electronic filing of performance orders and enforcement proceedings.

Together, these frameworks ensure that debt collection in Egypt is legally sound and highly professional.

3. Our Debt Collection Packages – Flexible and Comprehensive

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we offer tiered billing packages tailored to the specific needs of each client, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to major multinational corporations.

Package 1: Pre-litigation Collection (Negotiation Phase)

Ideal for small and medium-sized loans or for early intervention.

Services include:

Reviewing documents (contracts, invoices, checks).

Drafting and issuing an official bilingual legal notice (Arabic and English).

Conducting direct negotiations and attempts at reconciliation.

Drafting settlement agreements.

Outcome: Settlement or partial payment without resorting to litigation.

Duration: 7–14 days.

Fee Schedule: Reliable and low-cost.

Package 2: Judicial Debt Collection (Court Proceedings)

In cases where negotiations fail or the debtor refuses to cooperate.

Services include:

Filing a motion for an enforcement order with the competent economic court.

Representation in court and follow-up until a judgment is issued.

Debtor service and registration of the enforcement order.

Initiate enforcement proceedings in the event of non-payment.

Outcome: A final court judgment ordering full payment of the debt.

Duration: 30 to 45 days for performance orders; 3 to 6 months for full litigation.

Fee Schedule:Fixed or phased.

Package 3: Enforcement and Collection (Enforcement Division)

For creditors who already have a court judgment or arbitration award.

Services include:

Filing an enforcement petition with the Enforcement Division.

Freezing the debtor's bank accounts and seizing movable and immovable property.

Coordinating the asset sale process through the court clerks.

Negotiating settlements during the enforcement process to expedite repayment.

Outcome: Actual recovery of funds and legal closure of the case.

Duration: One to two months, depending on the complexity of the case.

Fee Schedule: Percentage or success rate.

Package 4: Corporate Debt Collection Service (Comprehensive)

The ideal solution for companies with multiple overdue accounts or recurring receivables.

Services include:

Reviewing the debt portfolio and assessing its risks.

Issuing simultaneous demand notices to all debtors.

Strategic selection of cases to be brought before the court.

Periodic reports, schedule tracking, and bilingual updates on the status of the case.

Preventive consulting to strengthen future contracts.

Outcome: Effective and ongoing debt collection management.

Time frame: Ongoing (quarterly or annual commitment).

Fee Schedule: It is determined based on the size and value of the debt.

4. Example – Comprehensive billing through our packages

A Cairo-based import company owed 5.5 million Egyptian pounds to a number of distributors.

Our approach:

We used Package 1 to send formal demand letters to all five debtors. Three debtors paid off their debts immediately; as for the remaining two, we applied the second and third payment plans to them. We filed payment orders, obtained judgments, and carried out collection procedures by freezing the accounts. The full amount was collected within 10 weeks.

Outcome: Collection of the amount due in full, within the previously agreed-upon costs and timelines.

5. Foreign Creditors – Customized Recovery Packages

Foreign companies operating in or exporting to Egypt often face additional obstacles, such as language barriers, certification requirements, and bureaucratic procedures. We handle all of this seamlessly by:

Bilingual legal representation (Arabic and English).

Certification and translation of foreign documents.

Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments and Arbitral Awards under the New York Convention (1958).

Cross-border coordination with international law firms.

Our international debt recovery packages provide comprehensive legal support to foreign creditors dealing with Egyptian debtors.

6. Transparent pricing and predictable schedules

Package Duration Pricing model Most appropriate stage Pre-litigation collection 7–14 days Fixed fees Early intervention Judicial Collection 1–6 months Fixed fees or fees based on completion milestones Disputed debts Enforcement and Implementation 1-2 months Percentage-based fees / Success fees Debt Collection Following the Issuance of Judgments Collection of Corporate Receivables Ongoing Custom fees Multi-Debt Manager

All packages include written cost estimates and regular progress reports. This ensures complete transparency.

7. Preventive legal support for long-term protection

In addition to debt collection, we help companies prevent future defaults by:

Drafting contracts that include provisions ensuring secure payment and penalty clauses.

Including checks, guarantees, and promissory notes as enforceable collateral.

Providing advice on the necessary due diligence procedures before entering into new partnerships.

Training internal finance teams on documentation and contract management.

We turn short-term legal gains into long-term financial security.

8. Why us?

A specialized debt collection team with local and international experience.

Transparent and competitive pricing through structured packages.

Bilingual legal representation that meets the expectations of clients both locally and globally.

Comprehensive service—from notification to implementation.

A proven track record of securing millions of dollars for Egyptian and international clients.

We are not merely enforcers of legal procedures; we are partners who build certainty and trust.

9. Conclusion – Your Partner for Confident Debt Collection in Egypt

Debt collection is not supposed to be a complicated or confusing process. Through carefully designed collection packages and a clearly defined legal process, creditors are able to recover their debts in an effective, transparent, and professional manner.

The debt collection solutions we offer are based on a clear commitment—delivering measurable results. Whether the claim involves a single unpaid debt or a complex web of corporate debts, our legal team acts with high efficiency and calculated speed, while strictly adhering to the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.