The Portuguese Fund To Support Investment In Mozambique

On 9 March, Decree 74/2026 came into force, introducing the second amendment to Decree-Law 42/2010 of 30 April (“DL 42/2010”), which established the FPAIM to finance structural investment projects undertaken by or with the participation of Portuguese companies, particularly in the energy, environment, and infrastructure sectors.

The 2010 legal framework originated from Portugal's commitment following the return of the majority ownership of the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Plant to the Mozambican State.

Legislative developments

In light of DL 42/2010, the remainder of the Fund's capital was to be paid up by the end of the fifth year of its duration. Initially set at fifteen years from the commencement date, this period was defined under the aforementioned law.

In 2021, this law was amended by Decree-Law 95/2021 of 10 November. Under this new legislation, the deadline for realising the remaining capital was extended from 5 to 15 years, while the duration of the Fund remained unchanged at 15 years.

The legislation has recently been revised, with amendments introduced by Decree-Law 74/2026.