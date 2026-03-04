Foreign Banks In Ethiopia: Complete Legal Guide To Proclamation 1360/2024

Can foreign banks now operate in Ethiopia — and if so, under what conditions?

Yes. For the first time in over 50 years, Ethiopia has opened its banking sector to foreign institutions. On December 17, 2024, the Ethiopian Parliament approved Proclamation No. 1360/2024 — the Banking Business Proclamation — which formally repealed the restrictive Proclamation No. 592/2008 and fundamentally restructures Ethiopia's banking regulatory framework, creating clear pathways for foreign banks to enter the Ethiopian market.

This guide explains what Proclamation 1360/2024 actually provides, the five entry structures available, the specific ownership caps that apply, how NBE Directive FXD/04/2026 transforms day-to-day forex operations, and the practical steps foreign institutions should take now. It is written from the perspective of practitioners currently advising on Ethiopia's banking sector liberalization, including an ongoing regulatory advisory mandate for FSD Ethiopia (Financial Sector Deepening).

Key Takeaways

Proclamation 1360/2024 is the first Ethiopian law to permit foreign bank participation in over 50 years, repealing Proclamation 592/2008. Parliament approved it on December 17, 2024.

Five entry structures are available: subsidiary, branch, representative office, equity acquisition in domestic banks, and exceptional circumstance acquisition.

Aggregate foreign ownership in any single Ethiopian bank is capped at 49%. Strategic investors may hold up to 40%; foreign juridical persons up to 10%; foreign individuals up to 7–10% per NBE directive.

All investments must be structured as FDI in foreign currency, with capital fully paid in cash upfront.

NBE Directive FXD/04/2026 (February 2026) authorizes forward foreign exchange contracts, allows service exporters to retain 100% of forex earnings indefinitely, and delegates profit remittance approvals to commercial banks.

Foreign nationals may hold CEO and senior executive roles — subject to availability of qualified Ethiopians — for a maximum of five years.

1. Why This Is Historic

Ethiopia's banking sector was effectively closed to foreign institutions since the nationalizations of the 1970s, when the Derg military regime adopted socialist ideology and nationalized all banks. This closure lasted nearly 50 years — outlasting the Derg itself, which fell in 1991 — with only private domestic banks permitted to operate starting from 1994.

Proclamation 1360/2024 breaks decisively with this history. It represents the centrepiece of Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda and signals a fundamental reorientation toward market-based financial intermediation. The timing is deliberate: it followed Ethiopia's July 2024 shift to a market-based foreign exchange regime under NBE Directive FXD/01/2024, which was itself a precondition for meaningful foreign banking participation.

Together, these reforms — banking liberalization and forex reform — create the structural conditions for international financial institutions to participate in Ethiopia's economy for the first time in a generation. Ethiopia's GDP growth averaging 6–7% annually, record FDI of USD 4 billion in 2024/25, and its position as the diplomatic capital of Africa hosting the African Union headquarters make the timing commercially significant.

2. The Five Entry Structures

Proclamation 1360/2024 and subsequent NBE directives establish five distinct pathways for foreign bank participation. The choice of structure determines capital requirements, liability exposure, operational scope, and applicable ownership caps.

Entry Structure Legal Personality Operational Scope Key Requirement Subsidiary Separate Ethiopian entity Full banking operations NBE licence; minimum paid-up capital Branch Extension of parent (no separate entity) NBE-authorized activities only Local manager; ring-fenced capital; no simultaneous deposit/non-deposit branches Representative Office Extension of parent Marketing and liaison only — no banking NBE registration Equity Acquisition Stake in existing domestic bank Rights as shareholder per ownership level Tiered caps; KYC; quarterly reporting Exceptional Acquisition Full or partial acquisition of existing bank Full banking operations Explicit NBE approval; target must be well-established and financially sound

2.1 Subsidiary

A foreign bank may establish a locally incorporated subsidiary — a separate legal entity under Ethiopian law. The subsidiary is licensed as an independent bank, subject to the full suite of Ethiopian banking regulations including minimum capital requirements, governance rules, and the NBE's ongoing supervisory authority. This structure provides the broadest operational scope and is the preferred long-term vehicle for full market participation.

2.2 Branch

Foreign banks may establish a licensed branch in Ethiopia. A branch is not a separate legal entity — it remains an extension of the parent institution, which retains full liability. Branch operations are subject to NBE ring-fencing requirements and must comply with Ethiopian AML requirements under Proclamation No. 780/2013 (as amended). Importantly, the Proclamation prohibits foreign banks from operating both deposit-taking and non-deposit-taking branches simultaneously.

2.3 Representative Office

A representative office permits a foreign bank to establish a presence in Ethiopia for marketing, liaison, and market intelligence purposes only — it cannot conduct deposit-taking, lending, or any other licensed banking activity. This is the natural first step for institutions assessing the Ethiopian market before committing capital.

2.4 Equity Acquisition in Domestic Banks

Foreign banks and foreign nationals may acquire shares in new or existing Ethiopian domestic banks. The Proclamation establishes a strict tiered cap structure:

Investor Category Maximum Ownership Cap Reputable international banks or state-owned banking entities (strategic investors) Up to 40% of subscribed capital Foreign juridical persons (companies, funds, institutions) Up to 10% of subscribed capital Foreign individuals Up to 7–10% of subscribed capital (per NBE directive) Aggregate foreign ownership (all foreign holders combined) Maximum 49% of any domestic bank

The 49% aggregate cap is the defining constraint: combined foreign ownership across all holders in any single domestic bank cannot exceed 49%, ensuring that control of Ethiopian domestic banks remains in Ethiopian hands. The NBE requires comprehensive KYC verification and quarterly ownership reporting from all foreign equity holders.

2.5 Exceptional Circumstance Acquisition

In exceptional circumstances, the NBE may permit a foreign bank to partially or fully acquire an existing domestic bank. This requires explicit NBE approval and is available only where the target bank is well-established, reputable, and financially sound. It is not available as a matter of right — it is a reserved measure for specific strategic situations.

3. The Licensing Process

All five entry structures require NBE engagement. Subsidiaries and branches require a full licence; representative offices require registration; equity acquisitions and exceptional circumstance acquisitions require NBE approval before completion. For full licensing applications, the process involves two stages — preliminary approval and final licence. Key documents required include:

Audited financial statements of the parent bank (minimum three years)

Home country regulator's letter confirming good standing or no objection

Proposed articles of association (for subsidiaries)

Detailed business plan for the first three years of Ethiopian operations

AML/CFT compliance policies aligned with Proclamation No. 780/2013

Proposed organizational chart and CVs for key management

Evidence of minimum paid-up capital per current NBE directives

The NBE has 90 days to respond to a completed application. Informal pre-application engagement with the NBE's Licensing and Financial Intelligence Directorate significantly compresses the overall timeline and reduces the risk of formal rejection.

4. Investment Structure, Property, and Employment Requirements

4.1 Investment Must Be Structured as FDI in Foreign Currency

Foreign banks entering Ethiopia are required to structure their investment as foreign direct investment (FDI) using foreign currency. The bank's capital must be fully paid in cash upfront — no deferred payment structures are permitted. Where an Ethiopian organization is partially owned by foreign nationals, the FDI requirement applies proportionally based on the aggregate percentage of foreign ownership.

4.2 Property Ownership

Foreign banks are permitted to own property in Ethiopia for the purpose of conducting their banking business. Property acquired through foreclosure or mortgage enforcement continues to be governed by Ethiopia's existing property law regime.

4.3 Employment of Foreign Nationals

Foreign nationals may hold key positions including Chief Executive Officer and Senior Executive roles in foreign banks operating in Ethiopia. This is contingent on the non-availability of qualified Ethiopian nationals for the relevant positions. Foreign employees may serve for a maximum of five years, with the expectation that their tenure will facilitate knowledge and skills transfer to local staff — a requirement that must be built into employment and succession planning from the outset.

5. Capital Requirements

Minimum paid-up capital thresholds are set by NBE directive rather than by Proclamation 1360/2024 itself, meaning thresholds can be adjusted without parliamentary process — an important point for institutions in planning stages. Requirements are differentiated by structure: subsidiaries face the highest thresholds, branches face intermediate requirements, and representative offices face the lowest. Current figures must be confirmed with the NBE or through qualified Ethiopian banking counsel at the time of any application, as the NBE continues to issue implementing directives.

6. Foreign Exchange and FXD/04/2026

The commercial viability of foreign banking in Ethiopia depends heavily on the forex regime. This is governed by NBE directives — principally FXD/01/2024 (July 2024, establishing the market-based regime) and FXD/04/2026 (February 2026, the most significant relaxation in Ethiopia's history).

FXD/04/2026 Change Significance for Foreign Banks Forward foreign exchange contracts now expressly authorized Clients can hedge currency risk by locking in future exchange rates — previously prohibited or requiring case-by-case NBE approval Service exporters may retain 100% of foreign currency earnings indefinitely IT, consulting, aviation, and other service exporters no longer required to convert earnings; improves liquidity for international service providers Profit and dividend remittance approvals delegated to authorized commercial banks No longer requires separate NBE sign-off; significantly reduces remittance timelines External loan approvals delegated to authorized commercial banks Faster processing for cross-border financing structures FDI companies and international organizations may open FX accounts at any authorized bank without separate NBE approval letter Requires investment documentation only — removes a major administrative bottleneck

The combination of FXD/01/2024 and FXD/04/2026 transforms Ethiopia's forex environment from one of administrative friction to one approaching regional norms. Foreign banks should build compliance with both directives into operational models from the first day of licensing.

7. Governance and Ongoing Supervision

Proclamation 1360/2024 imposes ongoing governance requirements on all licensed foreign banking entities. Board composition, senior management appointments, and related-party transactions require NBE approval or notification. The NBE retains authority to conduct on-site inspections, require additional capital, restrict distributions, and revoke licences in cases of regulatory non-compliance or financial instability. These powers are extensive by international standards and reflect the NBE's historically strong supervisory posture. Institutions entering the market should factor robust compliance infrastructure into their operating cost models from day one.

8. Practical Steps for Foreign Banks Considering Ethiopia

Engage qualified Ethiopian banking counsel to monitor publication of remaining NBE implementing directives under Proclamation 1360/2024.

Initiate informal dialogue with the NBE's Licensing Directorate before formal application to align on current priorities and sequencing.

Assess which of the five entry structures best fits your institution's risk appetite, capital budget, and business plan.

Begin gathering home-country regulatory documentation (audited statements, regulator clearance letters) required for the NBE application.

Review AML/CFT policies for compatibility with Ethiopian requirements under Proclamation No. 780/2013.

Consider using a representative office registration as an interim first step while full licensing is pursued.

Integrate forward FX contract use and FX retention accounts into treasury planning under FXD/04/2026.

The window for early mover advantage in Ethiopian banking is narrow. Institutions that engage with the regulatory process now will be better positioned to shape outcomes and accelerate licensing timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the maximum foreign ownership stake in an Ethiopian bank?

Aggregate foreign ownership across all foreign shareholders in any single Ethiopian bank is capped at 49%. Within that aggregate, individual limits apply: strategic investors (reputable international or state-owned banks) may hold up to 40%; foreign juridical persons up to 10%; foreign individuals up to 7–10% depending on NBE directive at time of application.

Q2: Can a foreign bank own 100% of a newly established Ethiopian bank subsidiary?

The 49% aggregate cap applies to equity acquisition in existing domestic banks. For newly established subsidiaries, the Proclamation permits foreign establishment, but the NBE retains discretion to impose local partnership conditions as part of licensing. Case-by-case guidance from the NBE is advisable.

Q3: What did FXD/04/2026 change about profit repatriation?

FXD/04/2026 delegated approval of profit and dividend remittances to authorized commercial banks. Previously, many remittances required a separate NBE approval letter. Under the new framework, authorized banks process remittances directly, significantly reducing timelines.

Q4: Can Ethiopian operations now use forward foreign exchange contracts?

Yes. FXD/04/2026 expressly authorized forward foreign exchange contracts in Ethiopia. Businesses and banks can now hedge against currency volatility by locking in future exchange rates — an instrument previously unavailable or requiring case-by-case NBE approval.

Q5: Does Proclamation 1360/2024 cover Islamic (interest-free) banking?

Yes. The Proclamation recognizes interest-free banking as a licensed activity. This is significant for Gulf-based institutions and for serving Ethiopia's large Muslim population. Specific governance requirements and product structures are addressed in NBE implementing directives.

Q6: How long does the licensing process take?

The Proclamation provides the NBE 90 days to respond to a complete formal application. In practice, pre-application engagement adds time upfront but reduces the risk of rejection. A realistic planning assumption from initial engagement to licence issuance is 6–12 months.

Q7: Who regulates foreign banks in Ethiopia?

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) is the primary regulator. Foreign banks also interact with the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) for investment permit purposes and the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration for business registration. Coordinating sequencing across these agencies efficiently is one of the most practically important aspects of market entry.

