Ethiopian Banking Regulation After Proclamation 1360/2024: What Businesses Must Know

Ethiopia's banking sector stands at a historic inflection point. The enactment of the Banking Business Proclamation No. 1360/2024 — together with a series of implementing directives from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), most notably Directive SBB/94/2025 — has fundamentally reshaped the legal architecture governing banking in Ethiopia.

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Ethiopia's banking sector stands at a historic inflection point. The enactment of the Banking Business Proclamation No. 1360/2024 — together with a series of implementing directives from the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), most notably Directive SBB/94/2025 — has fundamentally reshaped the legal architecture governing banking in Ethiopia. For the first time, foreign banks may enter the Ethiopian market through defined modalities. Capital requirements for domestic banks have been raised to levels intended to build institutional resilience. Interest-free banking has been given a comprehensive regulatory framework. And the foreign exchange regime has been liberalized in ways that directly affect every business operating in or investing into Ethiopia. This guide provides a detailed, practitioner-oriented analysis of these developments as they stand in early 2026, with specific attention to the implications for foreign investors, domestic entrepreneurs, and the professional advisors who serve them.

Proclamation 1360/2024: The New Foundation of Ethiopian Banking Law

Proclamation 1360/2024 replaces the prior Banking Business Proclamation and establishes a modernized regulatory framework that reflects the realities of a rapidly evolving financial sector. The Proclamation was not merely an incremental update — it was a comprehensive rewrite driven by several converging policy imperatives. The government's decision to open the banking sector to foreign participation required new legal provisions governing the modalities of entry, ownership caps, and prudential standards applicable to foreign-owned or foreign-controlled banking entities. Simultaneously, the rapid growth of interest-free banking demanded a dedicated statutory framework, and the rise of digital financial services necessitated provisions for digital banking licensing that did not exist under the previous law.

At its core, Proclamation 1360/2024 preserves the NBE's role as the sole licensing, supervisory, and regulatory authority over all banking activity in Ethiopia. The NBE's powers under the Proclamation are extensive: it issues and revokes banking licences, sets prudential requirements, conducts on-site and off-site supervision, and has the authority to place banks under receivership or liquidation. The Proclamation also strengthens corporate governance requirements for banks, including enhanced fit-and-proper standards for directors and senior management, expanded requirements for risk management frameworks, and new provisions governing related-party transactions and conflicts of interest. These governance enhancements reflect a recognition that Ethiopia's banking sector, which has grown dramatically in terms of both the number of licensed institutions and total assets, requires supervisory tools commensurate with the scale and complexity of modern banking operations.

Foreign Bank Entry: Modalities, Ownership Caps, and Capital Requirements

The opening of Ethiopia's banking sector to foreign participation is the single most consequential reform in Proclamation 1360/2024. For decades, banking in Ethiopia was reserved exclusively for Ethiopian nationals and entities wholly owned by Ethiopian nationals. This prohibition was one of the most restrictive in Africa and was frequently cited by international investors as a barrier to broader engagement with the Ethiopian economy. Proclamation 1360/2024, together with Directive SBB/94/2025, creates a structured framework for foreign bank entry through several defined modalities, each with distinct requirements and restrictions.

Subsidiary Model

The subsidiary model permits a foreign bank to establish a locally incorporated subsidiary in Ethiopia. The subsidiary is controlled by a "strategic investor" — a term defined in the directive to mean a foreign bank or financial institution that meets specified financial strength, operational track record, and supervisory standing criteria. The strategic investor must commit a minimum capital of USD 200 million to the subsidiary. This capital threshold is deliberately high: it is designed to ensure that only well-capitalized, internationally reputable financial institutions enter the Ethiopian market, and to screen out speculative or undercapitalized entrants. The subsidiary, once licensed, operates as an Ethiopian bank subject to the full range of NBE prudential requirements, including reserve ratios, lending limits, reporting obligations, and governance standards.

Branch Model

A foreign bank may also enter Ethiopia by establishing a branch. However, the branch model is subject to a critical restriction: a foreign bank branch is permitted to engage in either deposit-taking activities or non-deposit-taking activities, but not both. This restriction reflects a policy judgment that full-service branch banking by foreign entities — which would place them in direct, unrestricted competition with domestically owned banks — should be introduced gradually. A branch that engages in deposit-taking is subject to the full prudential regime applicable to deposit-taking institutions, including capital adequacy requirements, reserve ratios, and depositor protection obligations. A non-deposit-taking branch, by contrast, may engage in activities such as trade finance, correspondent banking, advisory services, and other wholesale banking functions without the full depositor-protection regulatory burden.

Representative Office

The simplest entry modality is the representative office, which permits a foreign bank to maintain a presence in Ethiopia for liaison, market research, and relationship-building purposes without engaging in any deposit-taking or lending activity. Representative offices have no minimum capital requirement and are subject to simplified registration procedures. They serve as a useful first step for foreign banks that wish to understand the Ethiopian market before committing to the capital-intensive subsidiary or branch models.

Shareholding by Foreign Individuals and Entities

Beyond the direct entry modalities, Directive SBB/94/2025 establishes shareholding limits for foreign participation in existing or newly formed Ethiopian banks. A strategic investor may hold a maximum of 40% of the total shares of an Ethiopian bank. Individual foreign shareholders — those who do not qualify as strategic investors — are limited to a maximum of 7% of total shares per individual. The cumulative foreign shareholding in any single Ethiopian bank is capped at 49% of total shares. These caps ensure that majority ownership and control of Ethiopian banks remains with Ethiopian nationals, while allowing meaningful foreign equity participation that can bring capital, technology, and expertise into the sector.

Entry Modality Key Requirements Activity Scope Subsidiary Locally incorporated; controlled by strategic investor; USD 200M minimum capital Full-service banking (deposit-taking and lending) Branch Established by foreign bank; restricted operations EITHER deposit-taking OR non-deposit-taking only (not both) Strategic Investor Shareholding Qualifying foreign bank or financial institution Maximum 40% of total bank shares Individual Foreign Shareholder Any foreign natural or legal person Maximum 7% of total shares per individual Cumulative Foreign Cap All foreign shareholders combined Maximum 49% of total shares in any one bank Representative Office Non-deposit; simplified registration; no minimum capital Liaison, market research, relationship management only

Practitioner's Note: The distinction between the 40% strategic investor cap and the 7% individual foreign shareholder cap is critical for transaction structuring. A foreign bank seeking maximum influence over an Ethiopian bank should pursue strategic investor qualification, which requires meeting the NBE's financial strength and track record criteria but allows a 40% stake. A foreign private equity fund or individual investor who does not qualify as a strategic investor is limited to the 7% individual cap, though multiple non-strategic foreign investors may collectively hold up to 49%. Counsel must verify the investor's classification before structuring any acquisition of Ethiopian bank shares.

Domestic Bank Capital Requirements: The ETB 10 Billion Threshold

Proclamation 1360/2024 raises the minimum paid-up capital requirement for domestic banks to ETB 10 billion, a dramatic increase from the previous requirement. This increase is being implemented with a five-year transitional period, during which existing banks must develop and execute capital augmentation plans to meet the new threshold. The rationale for this increase is multifaceted. Ethiopia's economy has grown substantially in nominal terms, and the previous capital requirements were widely regarded as inadequate to support the risk profiles of banks whose balance sheets have expanded significantly. The entry of foreign banks — which will bring substantial capital resources — creates competitive pressure that requires domestic banks to strengthen their capital bases. Additionally, the NBE's ongoing efforts to implement Basel-aligned prudential standards require higher capital buffers to absorb credit losses, market risk, and operational risk.

The practical implications for the banking sector are profound. Smaller banks that are unable to raise additional capital through retained earnings or new share issuances may face pressure to merge with other institutions, creating a wave of consolidation in the sector. Shareholders of existing banks should anticipate capital calls or dilutive share issuances. For foreign investors seeking to acquire minority stakes in Ethiopian banks, the capital augmentation period presents a window of opportunity: banks seeking to meet the ETB 10 billion threshold may be willing to accept foreign equity investment on terms that would not have been available in a less capital-constrained environment. Counsel advising on such transactions must navigate the shareholding caps, NBE approval requirements, and the specific terms of the capital augmentation plan filed by the target bank.

Digital Banking: A Dedicated Licensing Framework

Recognizing the transformative potential of financial technology, Proclamation 1360/2024 introduces a dedicated licensing framework for digital banking. This framework permits the establishment of banks that operate primarily or exclusively through digital channels — mobile applications, internet banking platforms, and agent networks — without the requirement to maintain a traditional branch network. Digital banks are subject to lower capital requirements than full-service banks, reflecting their different cost structures and risk profiles. However, they remain subject to the full range of NBE prudential supervision, anti-money laundering compliance, customer due diligence requirements, and consumer protection obligations.

The digital banking framework is expected to accelerate financial inclusion in Ethiopia, where a substantial portion of the adult population remains unbanked or underbanked. For technology companies and fintech investors, the framework creates a regulated pathway to offer banking services in partnership with or independently of traditional banking institutions. Practitioners advising digital banking applicants should pay close attention to the NBE's technology risk management requirements, which include provisions on cybersecurity, data protection, business continuity, and outsourcing of critical technology functions. The regulatory landscape for digital banking is still maturing, and early entrants can expect ongoing dialogue with the NBE as the regulator develops its supervisory approach to this new category of licensed institution.

Interest-Free Banking: Growth, Regulation, and Remaining Gaps

Interest-free banking (IFB), structured in accordance with Shari'ah principles, has experienced remarkable growth in Ethiopia. By mid-2025, the sector comprised nine fully-fledged Islamic banks — led by Zamzam Bank, which operates as a fully Shari'ah-compliant institution — together with 48 interest-free banking windows operated by conventional banks. This rapid expansion reflects both genuine market demand from Ethiopia's substantial Muslim population and a broader recognition that interest-free financial products appeal to consumers and businesses beyond the Muslim community, including those who prefer equity-based and asset-backed financing structures on commercial rather than religious grounds.

Proclamation 1360/2024 provides a comprehensive statutory framework for interest-free banking for the first time. Previous regulation of IFB was largely through NBE directives issued under the general banking proclamation, which created regulatory uncertainty about the legal basis for core IFB products such as Murabaha (cost-plus sale financing), Mudarabah (profit-sharing investment), Musharakah (equity partnership), Ijarah (lease-based financing), and Salam (forward sale). The new Proclamation explicitly recognizes these product categories, establishes Shari'ah governance requirements — including the obligation for IFB institutions to maintain Shari'ah advisory boards — and provides for the NBE's supervisory authority over Shari'ah compliance.

Despite this progress, significant gaps remain. The most frequently cited challenge is the scarcity of skilled Islamic finance professionals in Ethiopia. Shari'ah scholars with the technical expertise to advise on complex financial structuring, risk management professionals familiar with the unique risk characteristics of IFB products, and auditors qualified to conduct Shari'ah compliance audits are all in short supply. This human capital constraint limits the ability of IFB institutions to develop sophisticated products, to ensure robust Shari'ah governance, and to compete effectively with conventional banks on product innovation. Training and capacity-building in Islamic finance should be a priority for any institution seeking to operate in this growing segment, and foreign investors with Islamic finance expertise have a significant opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the sector's development.

Foreign Exchange Reforms: Market-Determined Rates and Investor Allocation

The NBE's move toward a market-determined exchange rate in 2024 represented a fundamental shift in Ethiopia's foreign exchange policy. For years, the Ethiopian birr was maintained at an officially administered rate that was widely perceived as overvalued relative to parallel market rates. This overvaluation created persistent distortions: it made imports artificially cheap, discouraged export diversification, fueled a parallel foreign exchange market, and created chronic foreign exchange shortages that hampered legitimate business operations. The transition to a market-determined rate — while initially causing a significant depreciation of the birr — has been broadly welcomed by the business community and the international financial institutions that had long advocated for exchange rate reform.

Alongside the exchange rate reform, the NBE has introduced several measures to improve foreign exchange allocation and access. Exporters now retain a larger percentage of their foreign exchange proceeds under the new regime, providing a direct incentive for export growth and reducing the historical disincentive created by mandatory surrender requirements at unfavourable official rates. For foreign investors, the most significant development is Directive FXD/04/2026, which establishes a prioritisation framework for foreign exchange allocation. Under this directive, foreign investors are given priority status in the foreign exchange allocation queue, meaning that their legitimate forex needs — for repatriation of profits and dividends, payment of imported inputs, servicing of foreign-currency obligations, and capital repatriation upon exit — are treated with elevated priority by authorized dealer banks.

Practitioners advising foreign investors should understand that the prioritisation framework does not guarantee unlimited or immediate access to foreign exchange. Ethiopia's forex reserves, while improving, remain constrained, and allocation is subject to the overall availability of foreign currency in the banking system. However, the direction of reform is unmistakably positive: the combination of a market-determined exchange rate and an investor-friendly allocation regime has significantly reduced the forex access risk that was previously one of the most serious concerns for foreign direct investment in Ethiopia. Counsel should ensure that investment agreements and shareholder arrangements include clear provisions on profit repatriation mechanisms and that the investor's eligibility for priority allocation under Directive FXD/04/2026 is properly documented and communicated to the investor's authorized dealer bank.

Corporate Governance and Compliance Obligations for Banks

Proclamation 1360/2024 substantially strengthens the corporate governance framework applicable to all banks operating in Ethiopia. The enhanced requirements reflect the NBE's experience with governance failures that contributed to distress in several banking institutions and its recognition that robust governance is a precondition for the stability and soundness of a rapidly growing banking sector.

Directors and senior management of banks are now subject to enhanced fit-and-proper requirements, including educational qualifications, professional experience, integrity standards, and independence criteria. The Proclamation imposes specific obligations regarding the composition and functions of board committees, including audit committees, risk management committees, and — for banks engaged in interest-free banking — Shari'ah advisory boards. Related-party transactions are subject to heightened scrutiny, with disclosure obligations and approval procedures designed to prevent conflicts of interest and self-dealing. Banks are required to maintain comprehensive risk management frameworks that address credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, and — increasingly — technology and cybersecurity risk.

For foreign investors contemplating equity participation in an Ethiopian bank, these governance requirements have direct implications. A strategic investor holding up to 40% of bank shares will typically seek board representation. The investor's nominated directors must meet the NBE's fit-and-proper standards, and the investor should be prepared for a rigorous vetting process. The governance framework also means that a minority shareholder — whether a strategic investor or an individual holding up to 7% — has the protection of enhanced transparency, related-party transaction controls, and supervisory oversight. These protections, while not a substitute for thorough due diligence and well-drafted shareholder agreements, provide an important institutional safeguard for invested capital.

Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crime Compliance

Banks in Ethiopia are subject to comprehensive anti-money laundering (AML) and combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) obligations under both the banking proclamation and Ethiopia's dedicated AML/CFT legislation. The NBE has been progressively strengthening AML/CFT supervisory expectations, and banks are required to implement customer due diligence (CDD) procedures, maintain transaction monitoring systems, file suspicious transaction reports, and train staff on AML/CFT compliance. Foreign banks entering Ethiopia will need to ensure that their AML/CFT frameworks meet both Ethiopian regulatory requirements and the standards of their home-country supervisors, which may in some cases impose more stringent requirements.

The practical challenge for banks operating in Ethiopia — particularly smaller or newer institutions — is the cost and complexity of implementing effective AML/CFT compliance systems. Transaction monitoring software, trained compliance staff, and the infrastructure to conduct ongoing customer due diligence are resource-intensive. For foreign investors evaluating an equity investment in an Ethiopian bank, the target institution's AML/CFT compliance posture should be a key element of due diligence. Deficiencies in this area can lead to regulatory sanctions, reputational damage, and in extreme cases, the loss of correspondent banking relationships with international banks — a consequence that effectively cuts off access to the international payments system.

Practical Considerations for Foreign Investors

Foreign investors considering entry into Ethiopia's banking sector — whether through the subsidiary model, branch establishment, share acquisition, or representative office — should approach the regulatory environment with a clear understanding of both its opportunities and its complexities. The regulatory framework is new, and the NBE is still building its supervisory capacity with respect to foreign bank participation. This means that the approval process may involve iterative dialogue with the regulator, requests for additional information, and timelines that are difficult to predict with precision. Investors should budget for this process in their transaction timelines and should engage experienced Ethiopian banking counsel from the earliest stages of their market entry planning.

The capital requirements — USD 200 million for a subsidiary, ETB 10 billion for domestic banks — are substantial and signal the NBE's preference for well-capitalized, patient investors over speculative or short-term capital. The shareholding caps (40% strategic investor, 7% individual, 49% cumulative) mean that foreign investors will always operate as minority shareholders or as operators of separately licensed subsidiaries or branches, not as majority owners of existing Ethiopian banks. This minority position underscores the importance of well-drafted shareholder agreements, board representation rights, information rights, protective provisions (negative covenants), and exit mechanisms — all of which must be structured within the framework of Ethiopian company law and NBE regulatory requirements.

Strategic Advisory: The five-year transition period for the ETB 10 billion capital requirement creates a unique window for foreign investors. Domestic banks that need to raise significant new capital to meet the threshold may be open to foreign equity investment on favourable terms. Investors who act during this window may secure entry positions at valuations that reflect the capital pressure on existing shareholders. However, any such investment requires thorough due diligence — not only on the target bank's financial condition but also on its governance, compliance, technology infrastructure, and strategic viability in a post-liberalization competitive landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a foreign bank now operate in Ethiopia? Yes. Proclamation 1360/2024 and Directive SBB/94/2025 establish three modalities for foreign bank entry: a locally incorporated subsidiary controlled by a strategic investor with USD 200 million minimum capital, a branch restricted to either deposit-taking or non-deposit-taking activities (but not both), and a representative office for liaison purposes with no minimum capital. Additionally, foreign investors may acquire shares in existing Ethiopian banks subject to the 40% strategic investor cap, 7% individual cap, and 49% cumulative foreign shareholding cap. Each modality requires NBE approval and compliance with fit-and-proper, prudential, and governance requirements.

What is the maximum percentage of an Ethiopian bank that foreign investors can collectively own? The cumulative foreign shareholding in any single Ethiopian bank is capped at 49% of total shares. Within this cap, a qualified strategic investor may hold up to 40%, while an individual foreign shareholder who does not qualify as a strategic investor is limited to a maximum of 7% of total shares. These limits ensure that majority ownership and control of Ethiopian banks remains with Ethiopian nationals while permitting meaningful foreign equity participation.

What is the new minimum capital requirement for Ethiopian banks? The minimum paid-up capital requirement for domestic banks has been raised to ETB 10 billion under Proclamation 1360/2024. Existing banks have a five-year transitional period to meet this threshold. New bank applicants must meet the requirement from the outset. For foreign bank subsidiaries, the minimum capital is USD 200 million. The ETB 10 billion requirement is expected to drive consolidation among smaller banks and create opportunities for foreign equity investment in capital-seeking institutions.

How does the new forex regime affect foreign investors? The NBE's transition to a market-determined exchange rate in 2024, combined with Directive FXD/04/2026's foreign investor prioritisation framework, has significantly improved foreign exchange access for foreign-invested businesses. Foreign investors receive priority status in the forex allocation queue for profit repatriation, payment of imported inputs, servicing of foreign-currency obligations, and capital repatriation upon exit. While forex availability remains subject to overall reserve levels, the reform represents a material improvement over the previous administered-rate regime and substantially reduces one of the most significant historical risks for foreign investment in Ethiopia.

What is the regulatory framework for interest-free banking in Ethiopia? Proclamation 1360/2024 provides the first comprehensive statutory framework for interest-free banking in Ethiopia, explicitly recognizing core IFB products including Murabaha, Mudarabah, Musharakah, Ijarah, and Salam. The sector has grown rapidly, with nine fully-fledged Islamic banks — led by Zamzam Bank as a fully Shari'ah-compliant institution — and 48 interest-free banking windows operated by conventional banks as of mid-2025. IFB institutions must maintain Shari'ah advisory boards and comply with the NBE's Shari'ah governance directives. The principal gap remains the scarcity of skilled Islamic finance professionals, which constrains product sophistication and governance capacity.

Is there a special licensing regime for digital banks? Yes. Proclamation 1360/2024 introduces a dedicated digital banking licensing framework that permits banks to operate primarily through digital channels without maintaining a traditional branch network. Digital banks benefit from lower capital requirements but remain subject to the full range of NBE prudential supervision, AML/CFT compliance, and consumer protection obligations. The framework is expected to accelerate financial inclusion and creates a regulated entry pathway for fintech companies and technology-focused financial service providers seeking to serve Ethiopia's large unbanked and underbanked population.

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