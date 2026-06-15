South Africa’s Next Payments Wave - Wearables, Wallets And The Move Beyond Cash

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Angela Itzikowitz’s articles from ENS are most popular: within Finance and Banking topic(s)

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa

in Africa ENS are most popular: within Accounting and Audit, Insurance and Law Department Performance topic(s)

South African fintech is moving into a more digital and embedded phase of payments. The shift is no longer only about getting more merchants to accept cards. It is increasingly about turning phones, wearables and software into payment infrastructure, giving consumers and small businesses more ways to move value without relying on cash alone. Once payment acceptance becomes more software-led and device-led, the legal questions begin to centre on licensing, safeguarding of funds, conduct standards, AML/CFT controls, interoperability and where a business sits in the regulated payments stack.

Recent market developments illustrate the direction of travel. One local offering allows consumers to make contactless payments through an NFC-enabled ring linked to an existing banking relationship, without relying on a phone battery or a traditional card. Another enables tipped workers such as petrol attendants and waiters to receive instant cashless payments through wearable technology and a linked digital wallet, without the customer needing to download an app or register an account.

These developments have important legal implications. The more payment acceptance shifts into software, smart devices and embedded user experiences, the more regulatory focus is likely to move toward the underlying payment activity rather than the physical form factor. South Africa’s draft Authorisation Framework, now in its third iteration and open for comment until 15 June 2026, reflects that thinking. It proposes an activity-based model under which both banks and non-banks may conduct specified payment activities if they meet the relevant authorisation or registration requirements, expressly aimed at promoting competition, innovation and financial inclusion.

The framework contemplates non-bank participation in e-money issuance, acquiring, payment initiation, third-party payment services and money remittance, but pairs that openness with capital requirements, safeguarding of client funds, governance and risk-management standards, data protection duties and AML/CFT/CPF controls. The policy direction is clear: more room for fintech in payments, but on more formal regulatory terms.

A related development concerns stablecoins and crypto-linked payment use cases. Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank have acknowledged, in relation to the draft Capital Flow Management Regulations, that public concern has focused significantly on crypto assets and cross-border transactions, and they have indicated that a draft cross-border crypto asset framework will follow. That does not amount to an endorsement of stablecoins as mainstream payment instruments, but it shows that digital stores of value and crypto-based payment models are now firmly inside the South African regulatory conversation.

If consumers and businesses increasingly move toward digital stores of value and lower-friction cross-border payment tools, the legal questions overlap with payment system regulation, exchange control, financial product classification, consumer disclosure, custody, redemption mechanics and AML/CFT compliance. The challenge is not simply whether a digital payment method is popular, but whether the regulatory architecture can clearly distinguish between payment innovation, regulated e-money, crypto assets and cross-border capital movement.

The remittance angle is especially important. The impact assessment accompanying the proposed reforms expressly identifies e-money and money remittance as areas were allowing non-banks to participate more directly could enhance competition and inclusion. That matters in a country and region where cost, access and speed still shape how people send and receive money. If digital acceptance tools, wallets and regulated non-bank payment institutions continue to mature, they may change not only how South Africans pay merchants, but also how they move value domestically and across borders.

The deeper point is that South Africa’s move away from cash is no longer just a consumer-behaviour story. It is becoming a legal and infrastructure story. Wearables, device-based acceptance and the broader shift toward digital payment rails all suggest that value is becoming easier to move without cash, without cards and, increasingly, without traditional banking touchpoints. That creates opportunity, but it also raises the bar for compliance, licensing and trust.

The fintech businesses likely to do well in this environment will not only be those that make payments feel effortless, but those that can do so while fitting into a more explicit regulatory framework for payment activities, client fund protection, interoperability and financial integrity. South Africa’s next payments wave is not just about better technology - it is about who will be trusted to sit at the centre of an increasingly digital payments ecosystem.

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