GRATA International Moldova Launches Weekly Podcast Series With Business Leaders (Video)

GRATA International is a dynamically developing international law firm which provides services for projects in the countries of the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe. More than 28 years 250 professionals in 19 countries advise major international and local firms. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles. GRATA is recognised by Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, WWL, Asialaw Profiles.

Article Insights

GRATA International are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction and Environment topic(s)

in Europe

GRATA International Moldova launches a new podcast series featuring conversations with business leaders, bankers, investors and decision makers.

In the current episode, the guest is Alexander Picker, one of Europe's most experienced bankers with over 30 years of international leadership in the banking sector.

The discussion goes beyond traditional finance topics and explores how banks navigate crises, the role of governance and risk management in emerging markets, differences in returns between Moldova and the EU, and the economic factors shaping inflation and investment attractiveness.

The episode also focuses on capital allocation, the role of central banks, rule of law, energy independence, and the long-term outlook for financial markets and banking systems.

The conversation is aimed at bankers, investors, entrepreneurs and decision makers interested in economic development and financial stability.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.