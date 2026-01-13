Myanmar Reduces Export Earnings Conversion Requirement

On January 7, 2026, the Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) announced a further relaxation of foreign exchange regulations through Notification No. 2/2026, with an effective date of January 1, 2026. This notification reduces the mandatory conversion requirement for exporters' earnings in foreign currency into Myanmar kyat (MMK).

Under the new notification, exporters are required to convert only 15 percent of their foreign currency export earnings into MMK at official CBM reference exchange rates, down from the previous required minimum conversion level of 25 percent. The adjustment provides exporters with more flexibility to manage foreign currency, improving liquidity for international transactions and reducing cash flow pressure.

However, companies must still comply with the foreign currency conversion procedures and timelines set out in the CBM's Notification No. 12/2022.

