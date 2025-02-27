ARTICLE
27 February 2025

The Qatar Central Bank Issues Data Handling And Protection Regulations

SA
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Contributor

Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners logo
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners (“SAP”) is a full-service Qatar law firm specialising in both contentious and non-contentious matters. SAP is one of Qatar’s longest established and largest law firms. SAP is top-ranked by Chambers and Partners and The Legal 500, and our partners also are highly ranked individually.
Explore Firm Details
Pursuant to the goals set out in Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has issued the Data Handling and Protection Regulation...
Qatar Finance and Banking
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners

Pursuant to the goals set out in Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has issued the Data Handling and Protection Regulation for financial institutions in Qatar ("Regulations").

The Regulations establish guidelines for financial institutions addressing matters relating to data protection, governance, customer protection, business continuity, security, and disaster recovery. By issuing the Regulations, the QCB seeks to further strengthen the regulatory framework for financial institutions and fintech companies operating in the country by ensuring the protection of data and efficiently providing advanced financial services.

The Regulations may be found at the QCB website here:

https://www.qcb.gov.qa/en/Pages/Information-Security.aspx

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Sultan Al-Abdulla & Partners
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More