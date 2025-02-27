The Qatar Central Bank Issues Data Handling And Protection Regulations

Pursuant to the goals set out in Qatar's Third Financial Sector Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, the Qatar Central Bank ("QCB") has issued the Data Handling and Protection Regulation for financial institutions in Qatar ("Regulations").

The Regulations establish guidelines for financial institutions addressing matters relating to data protection, governance, customer protection, business continuity, security, and disaster recovery. By issuing the Regulations, the QCB seeks to further strengthen the regulatory framework for financial institutions and fintech companies operating in the country by ensuring the protection of data and efficiently providing advanced financial services.

The Regulations may be found at the QCB website here:

https://www.qcb.gov.qa/en/Pages/Information-Security.aspx

