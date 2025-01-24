ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Chat OMP - Adaptability, Leadership, And Law: Lishi Fong's Legal Journey (Podcast)

Harneys

Contributor

In this episode, William and Lishi explore her legal career path, highlighting her decision to study in London, which shaped her adaptability and professional growth.
British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
William Peake and Lishi Fong
In this episode, William and Lishi explore her legal career path, highlighting her decision to study in London, which shaped her adaptability and professional growth. They discuss the challenges and nuances of being a managing partner, including balancing approachability with authority, handling responsibilities beyond legal work, and the daily realities of leadership.

