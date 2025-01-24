Chat OMP - Adaptability, Leadership, And Law: Lishi Fong's Legal Journey (Podcast)

Harneys is a full-service offshore law firm offering expert legal advice on the laws of jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, and more. Established in 1960, the firm has grown to 11 global locations with over 180 lawyers, serving top law firms, financial institutions, investment funds, and high-net-worth individuals. Harneys provides comprehensive legal support across transactional, contentious, and private client matters, often in collaboration with Harneys Fiduciary, which delivers corporate and wealth management services. Known for its role in shaping offshore jurisprudence, the firm also advises on legislative developments and excels in handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes.
In this episode, William and Lishi explore her legal career
path, highlighting her decision to study in London, which shaped
her adaptability and professional growth. They discuss the
challenges and nuances of being a managing partner, including
balancing approachability with authority, handling responsibilities
beyond legal work, and the daily realities of leadership.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.