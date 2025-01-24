BVI Securities & Investment Business Act And Related Legislation

DOWNLOAD THE ACT HERE

The BVI Securities and Investment Business Act contains a consolidated version of the British Virgin Islands Securities and Investment Business Act, 2010 as amended.

The most recent legislative amendment to this compendium includes:

the insertion of paragraph 7A to Schedule 1 of the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2024, in force 2 January 2025

Prior legislative updates include:

amendments to the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2023, in force 22 March 2023,

amendments to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 (select SIBA fees) made by the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, in force 1 April 2023

Other legislative updates in force 31 December 2019 include:

the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Mutual Funds (Foreign Funds) Regulations, 2019.

the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

the Private Investment Funds Regulations, 2019.

the Securities and Investment Business (Incubator and Approved Funds) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

