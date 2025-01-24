ARTICLE
24 January 2025

BVI Securities & Investment Business Act And Related Legislation

British Virgin Islands Finance and Banking
Consolidated Acts

DOWNLOAD THE ACT HERE

The BVI Securities and Investment Business Act contains a consolidated version of the British Virgin Islands Securities and Investment Business Act, 2010 as amended.

The most recent legislative amendment to this compendium includes:

  • the insertion of paragraph 7A to Schedule 1 of the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2024, in force 2 January 2025

Prior legislative updates include:

  • amendments to the Securities and Investment Business Act, Revised Edition 2020 made by the Securities and Investment Business (Amendment) Act, 2023, in force 22 March 2023,
  • amendments to the Schedule to the Financial Services (Fees) Regulations, Revised Edition 2020 (select SIBA fees) made by the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, in force 1 April 2023

Other legislative updates in force 31 December 2019 include:

  • the Financial Services (Fees) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
  • the Financial Services (Miscellaneous Exemptions) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
  • the Mutual Funds (Foreign Funds) Regulations, 2019.
  • the Mutual Funds (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.
  • the Private Investment Funds Regulations, 2019.
  • the Securities and Investment Business (Incubator and Approved Funds) (Amendment) Regulations, 2019.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

