29 November 2024

New Rulebook And Return Released

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has been conducting a number of consultations to gather valuable insights as part of the review and update of the Financial Institutions Rulebook.
As part of this process the MFSA released further enhancements to the Financial Institutions Return (FI Return), governed by Chapter 3 of the Financial Institutions Rulebook (FIR/03). The new version of the FI Return, v24-01-b, is available on the MFSA website. This version supersedes v24-01-a, and Licence Holders are reminded that only the latest version is accepted for submission.

Submissions must be completed via the MFSA LH Portal in line with the deadlines stipulated in FIR/03 and the FI Documentation Timetable.

The MFSA encourages Licence Holders encountering difficulties with the new FI Return to arrange a meeting with the Authority for additional guidance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

