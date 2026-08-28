The Parallel Debt And Security Agent In Dutch Syndicated Financing

When a borrower's credit needs exceed what a single lender can or is willing to provide, syndicated financing offers a practical solution. In syndicated financing, a group of lenders (the syndicate) jointly extends a single loan to one or more borrowers under a unified set of loan documentation.

By distributing the financing across multiple parties, the financial risk is spread and borrowers can access larger sums of capital, or tap into specific expertise that no single lender could provide alone.

In syndicated structures, it is generally undesirable for lenders to hold security interests jointly. Beyond enforcement concerns, a joint security interest would make it difficult for individual lenders to transfer their participation in the loan. For this reason, collateral is not held by each lender individually, but rather established in favour of a single party: the security agent. The security agent obtains, administers, and, where necessary, enforces the collateral for the benefit of all syndicate members. The role may be fulfilled by one of the syndicate banks, but in modern structures it is often performed by a specialised third party that is not itself a lender.

Under Dutch law, there is legal uncertainty as to whether security interests and the underlying claim they secure can be held by two different parties. To address this, syndicated financings in the Netherlands are typically structured using a parallel debt mechanism. Under a parallel debt arrangement, the borrower agrees to owe not only a direct repayment obligation to the lenders, but also an independent, parallel obligation to the security agent, thus creating a joint creditor position.

This parallel debt mirrors the principal debt on a one-to-one basis: it is equal in amount, fluctuates, and falls due in lockstep with the lenders' claims. Crucially, it constitutes a legally independent claim of the security agent against the borrower. Because the collateral is established to secure this independent claim, the legal uncertainty under Dutch law is effectively avoided.

The relationship between the security agent and the lenders is governed by an intercreditor agreement. Under this agreement, the security agent holds, manages, and enforces the collateral on behalf of the syndicate, and is contractually obliged to remit the proceeds to the lenders in proportion to their respective claims. Lenders should pay close attention to the financial soundness and independence of the security agent. It is advisable for the security agent to be a separate legal entity with sufficient assets, whose activities are limited exclusively to holding, administering, and enforcing the collateral.

The parallel debt structure combined with a dedicated security agent is the standard legal framework for syndicated loans in the Netherlands. Both borrowers and lenders benefit from carefully drafted and comprehensive credit documentation to ensure clarity and prevent disputes from arising at a later stage.