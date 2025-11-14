Stuart Firman & Mark Caruana Scicluna To Participate In The NED Forum

The boardroom is entering a new era of complexity and accountability. Directors today face a landscape shaped by escalating cyber threats, expanding personal liabilities, and rapidly evolving compliance expectations. Governance standards are under sharper scrutiny than ever before. In response, boards must embrace stronger committee leadership, clearer accountability frameworks, and a deeper understanding of risk and culture at the top.

The NED Forum being organised by Zampa Partners is taking place on the 13th of November 2025, at the Verdala Wellness Hotel in Rabat, Malta, is a focused half-day event that will bring together non-executive directors, board chairs, advisors and practitioners. The event will have discussions on:

‍Cybersecurity in the Boardroom – How NEDs can be prepared to mitigate cyber risk.‍

Corporate Compliance 2025 – The regulatory updates and governance implications directors need to anticipate.‍

Fiscal Accountability – Navigating responsibility, oversight and reporting expectations as an NED.‍

Board Effectiveness -What makes the ideal board member and how to choose the right Chair.‍

Fintech Appointments – De-risking NED roles in a fast evolving and regulated environment.

Designed for NEDs, board and committee members, chairs, company secretaries, c-level executives, founders and investors.

Stuart Firman, Senior Associate at Ganado Advocates will join a panel discussion on "Fiscal Accountability: Navigating Risk and Responsibility as an NED", while Mark Caruana Scicluna, Senior Associate at Ganado Advocates will be participating in a panel discussion on "De-risking the Role: How NED's can Navigate Fintech Board Appointments". If you're attending the event, feel free to reach out to Robert and Mark.

